Andy Slawetsky’s 2026 What’s Happenin’ Charity Golf Tournament will honor Pulse Technology’s William Miceli

Office equipment resellers, manufacturers, software providers, leasing partners, and others gather for golf and fundraising for cancer research and awareness

We are grateful to Andy at Industry Analysts for his advocacy on behalf of blood cancer, and we are especially pleased that the event will honor William this year.” — Vince Miceli, Vice President, Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology’s (https://pulsetechnology.com) William Miceli will be honored at this year’s What’s Happenin’ Cares Charity Golf Tournament, (whcares.org), for his courageous battle against lymphoma over the past four year.

Blood Cancer United will serve as the official charity benefitting this year’s What’s Happenin’ Cares Charity Golf Tournament, to be held August 9 and 10 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. The event brings together office equipment resellers, manufacturers, software providers, leasing partners, and other industry professionals for two days of golf and fundraising in support of Blood Cancer United’s mission to advance research and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

“We are honored to support Blood Cancer United and to recognize William’s perseverance and his family’s leadership in our channel and his personal fight against lymphoma,” said Andy Slawetsky of What’s Happenin’ Cares. “William’s story is familiar to many in our community, and we hope this event will raise both funds and awareness for blood cancer research and patient support.”

What’s Happenin’ Cares launched its inaugural charity golf tournament in 2025 at Oakland Hills Country Club, drawing 128 golfers, 51 dealers, and 28 vendor partners, and raising nearly $250,000 for the American Cancer Society. This year’s event aims to build on that momentum while supporting a cause that resonates both personally and professionally with many in the industry.

Blood Cancer United, formed from the merger of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s major programs, focuses on accelerating treatments and improving outcomes for patients with blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Since 1949, this organization has spent over $1.9 billion and currently is funding research on bone, brain, breast, liver, melanoma, prostate, skin and a dozen other cancers.

The What’s Happenin’ Cares Firestone Event will feature golf on Firestone’s iconic courses, networking opportunities, and community-building functions throughout the two days. Additional details on registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found on whcares.org.

“We are grateful to Andy at Industry Analysts for his advocacy on behalf of blood cancer, and we are especially pleased that the event will honor William this year,” said Vince Miceli, Vice President of Pulse Technology. He added, “We look forward to the tournament and also appreciate how many people in the industry have stepped up to support Andy’s event and to support William’s recovery. We feel fortunate to have so many good friends in the industry.”

For more information about the event or how to support Blood Cancer United through this year’s tournament, visit whcares.org or contact andy@industryanalysts.com.

About What’s Happenin’ Cares, Inc.

What’s Happenin’ Cares, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established as the charitable arm of Industry Analysts, Inc., publisher of What’s Happenin’. The organization operates independently and is governed by its own board of directors, which includes industry professionals as well as independent members not affiliated with Industry Analysts. What’s Happenin’ Cares was created to bring the office technology and imaging channel together in support of meaningful charitable initiatives.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), audio-visual (AV) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, with a history dating back to 1955. The company celebrated its 70th anniversary in June 2025, recognized by industry, state and business officials at its Schaumburg headquarters. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. Headquarters are in Schaumburg, IL, with a location also in Merrillville, IN and a service area that includes southern Wisconsin. Pulse Technology continues to expand its offerings to meet the technology and business needs of companies throughout the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988, the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award and is a multiple-year recipient of the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. Pulse Technology has also been selected for the “Best Places to Work in Illinois” list for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://pulsetechnology.com. Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulse-tech/

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