L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 Audiobook Produced by Two-Time Grammy-Winning Audio Producer

Narrators for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 42 audio (l to r) Top - Scott Peterson, Janina Edwards, Susan Hanfield, John Lee BNottom - Orson Scott Card, Kirby Heyborne, Stefan Rudnicki, Gabrielle De Cuir, Jim Meskimen L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 debuts at #1 as New Release SF Anthologies Audiobook

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 42 audiobook was recorded by ensemble of 9 voice actors and immediately tops Amazon new release bestseller list.

Writers of the Future Volume 42 offers a unique selection of winners. Stories from multiple cultures, exhibiting a variety of genres, styles, and subjects.” — Stefan Rudnicki, two-time Grammy Award-Winning Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “‘ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42’ audiobook has released and is now available on all major audiobook platforms,” announced Galaxy Press President John Goodwin. "And the audiobook immediately topped Amazon's New Releases in Science Fiction Anthologies bestseller list."Two-time Grammy Award-winner Stefan Rudnicki voiced and produced the audiobook with an ensemble of seasoned voice talent, including Orson Scott Card, Gabrielle De Cuir, Janina Edwards, Susan Hanfield, Kirby Heyborne, John Lee, Jim Meskimen, and Scott Peterson. Music was composed by Mark Isham.Galaxy Press recorded and published Volumes 39, 40, and 41 to critical acclaim. Library Journal audiobook review editor Sarah Hashimoto wrote, “The wide-ranging collection, accessible in one unique volume, is highly recommended for those seeking inventive voices from around the globe.” She concluded, “Aspiring writers may also find inspiration for honing their craft and storytelling skills.”Science fiction and fantasy audiobooks allow narrators to use their voices to create new worlds and races. And with short stories, as in the case of this year’s Writers of the Future anthology, there are 15 unique worlds to be created. Volume 42 features the 12 winners of the 42nd annual Writers of the Future anthology and additional stories from L. Ron Hubbard, Orson Scott Card, and Nina Kiriki Hoffman.The narrators listed by story are:• Stefan Rudnicki narrated “Artistic Presentation,” “Shell Game,” “Skinny-Shins,” “The Creator’s Journey,” “In Living Color,” and “A Girl and Her Dragon: A Life in Four Parts.”• Orson Scott Card read his bio and introduction.• Gabrielle De Cuir narrated Jody Lynn Nye and Echo Chernik’s introductions as well as “Bloom Decay.”• Janina Edwards narrated “Thickly.”• Susan Hanfield narrated “Canary” and “A Girl and Her Dragon: A Life in Four Parts.”• Kirby Heyborne narrated “Saffron and Marigolds,” “Dragon Visits,” and “As Long as You Both Shall Live.”• John Lee narrated “The Triceratops Effect.”• Jim Meskimen narrated “Form 14B—Application for Certification of Consciousness Transfer (Post-Mortem),” “Space Can,” “Collaboration,” and “Ghost Dog.”• Scott Peterson narrated “A Ready-Made Bubble of Light.”The audiobook was produced by Skyboat Media. Edited, Mixed, and Mastered by Phaseshift.And the music was composed by Mark Isham.When asked what made production of this year’s anthology so special, Rudnicki replied, “Writers of the Future 42 offers a unique selection of winners. Stories from multiple cultures, exhibiting a variety of genres, styles, and subjects. They explore issues of perception, identity, justice, and humanity itself. And as a bonus to fans, several include dragons. All narrated by a specially selected ensemble of star voice artists.”You can order your copy of "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42" at your store of choice by visiting www.galaxypress.com/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-42/ About the Contests:Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed, bestselling Science Fiction novel, “Battlefield Earth,” written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Contest ( www.writersofthefuture.com ) in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created in 1988.The annual Contests draw entrants from around the globe and are free to enter. Winners retain full rights to their work, and each receives a cash award. Grand Prize Winners receive an additional $5,000. The Contest flies all winners to Los Angeles for an expense-paid, weeklong workshop led by Contest judges, culminating in a Black Tie Gala Awards event.In the 42 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 583 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories.In the 37 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 430 past winners who have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful, and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of speculative fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 42 anthology volumes (with this event) and awarded upwards of $1 million in cash prizes and royalties.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 Audiobook Sampler

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