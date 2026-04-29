Epoch Concepts Opens New Office at Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs

Epoch Concepts

Expanded footprint deepens mission support for mission-critical national security customers

Opening this office puts trusted engineers’ shoulder-to-shoulder with the operators and program offices we serve. It shortens the distance between a mission requirement and a delivered capability.” — Patrick Parnell, Epoch Concepts

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced the opening of a new office at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs. The expansion positions Epoch Concepts alongside the region’s key national security customers, reinforcing its commitment to delivering responsive, forward-deployed support to the warfighter.Catalyst Campus is widely recognized as the epicenter of space and defense innovation in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing together industry, government, and academic partners in an accredited, collaborative environment. By establishing a permanent presence on campus, Epoch Concepts gains direct access to collaboration spaces, rapid prototyping facilities, and a robust partner ecosystem that accelerates the delivery of secure, mission-ready capabilities. The expansion strengthens the company’s national footprint and adds dedicated capacity to support the rapid growth of space, missile defense, and homeland defense mission areas. The new office enables Epoch to place engineers, architects, and program leadership in close proximity to its most strategic customers.“Catalyst Campus is where the United States Space Force, Missile Defense Agency, and United States Northern Command are solving the hardest problems in national defense, and our customers deserve a partner who shows up in the same room, not on the other end of a phone line,” said Patrick Parnell, Vice President, Air, Land, Space and National Security at Epoch Concepts. “Opening this office lets us put trusted engineers’ shoulder-to-shoulder with the operators and program offices we serve. It shortens the distance between a mission requirement and a delivered capability, and it reflects the long-term commitment Epoch is making to the Colorado Springs defense community.”From the new location, Epoch Concepts will deliver its full portfolio of capabilities including: secure enterprise infrastructure, hybrid cloud, high-performance computing, cybersecurity and zero-trust engineering, data center modernization, and AI/ML-ready platforms. The office will also serve as a hub for teaming with mission partners, integrators, and emerging technology companies that call Catalyst Campus home.The company expects to continue hiring technical talent in the region throughout 2026. For more information visit: https://epochconcepts.com/careers/ About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

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