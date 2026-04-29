Celebrate the 142nd birthday of President Truman in Historic Independence

2nd Annual Give 'Em Hell 5K Truman Day celebrations in Independence A celebration with birthday cake!

I tried never to forget who I was, where I came from, and where I would go back to.” — Harry S Truman

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: The Independence Square Association in partnership with the City of Independence, Harry S. Truman Library & Museum, Truman Library Institute and Self-Propelled Fitness invite you to spend the weekend in Independence as we celebrate the 142nd birthday of President Harry S. Truman.

WHAT: Celebrate the Man from Missouri who called Independence the “Center of the World” and said, “I tried never to forget who I was, where I came from, and where I would go back to.” – Harry S. Truman.

WHEN: Saturday, May 2, 2026; 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 2026; 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Historic Downtown Independence

Saturday, May 2

Clinton's Soda Fountain

100 W. Maple Ave., Independence, MO 64050

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

"Meet" President Truman, enjoy free birthday cake, photo ops, sign a giant birthday card.

No cost to attend.

Brady Courtroom inside Historic Truman Courthouse

112 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64050

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

"Readings of Letters Between Eleanor Roosevelt and President Truman"

Letters between Harry S. Truman and Eleanor Roosevelt, spanning 1945 – 1960, reveal a respectful yet often tense friendship, detailed in Steve Neal’s book “Eleanore and Harry: The Correspondence of Eleanor Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman”. Excerpts from the book will be read by John Pritchard at Harry Truman and Nancy Eppert.

No cost to attend.

The Pharaoh Cinema

114 W. Maple Ave., Independence, MO 64050

3:30 p.m.

Complimentary showing of "Truman" movie. No cost to attend.

The “Truman” movie was filmed in the greater Kansas City Metro and Independence, MO. Gary Sinise portrays Harry S. Truman in this political drama about the nation’s 33rd president. Moviegoers will enjoy a special offer of a bag of popcorn for $1. And to add to the fun of the day, a Truman-Era newsreel will play prior to the start of the movie.

Sunday, May 3

Harry S Truman Library & Museum, 500 US Hwy 24, Independence, MO 64050

2nd Annual Give ‘Em Hell 5K

Race check in: Starts at 7:00 a.m.

Race time: Begins at 8:00 a.m.

Race entry fee: $10 before April 26, 2026; $15 April 27, 2026 to race day

All weekend

Downtown Independence Square Merchants will display Truman quotes in store windows.

Truman Library & Museum, 500 US Hwy 24, Independence, MO 64050

Special exhibits:

- United We Stand: Kicking it with the Trumans

- The Story of US: America at 250

For event details, visit www.indepsquare.com.

The Independence Square Association

The Independence Square Association (ISA) is a national and state Main Street program accredited downtown. ISA is committed to promoting an attractive and financially stable downtown while preserving our historic resources and enriching the community. Historic downtowns thrive when they are able to preserve the past, help tell the story of those who came before us, but also create a contemporary use of the buildings and spaces.



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