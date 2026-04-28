The Energy Suite and No Pay Now Partner to Unlock Home Equity for Energy Independence (ei)

Strategic partnership combines home equity financing platform with integrated energy solutions to accelerate adoption of energy independence (ei)

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Suite (TES), a leading platform for integrated energy solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with No Pay Now (NPN), a financial technology platform specializing in home equity financing. The partnership is designed to help homeowners unlock home equity and deploy it toward achieving energy independence (ei) through a complete portfolio of energy solutions.This strategic relationship directly addresses one of the biggest barriers to energy adoption—access to capital—by enabling homeowners to convert untapped home equity into funding for solar, storage, HVAC, and energy efficiency upgrades. By combining The Energy Suite’s integrated energy solutions platform with NPN’s innovative home equity financing platform, homeowners now have a seamless pathway to achieve ei.“This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how homeowners access and deploy capital for energy transformation,” said Judson Willis, Cofounder of No Pay Now. “By aligning with The Energy Suite, we’re enabling homeowners to unlock the value in their homes and immediately apply it toward a complete portfolio of energy solutions. This is not just financing—it’s a strategic pathway to achieving true energy independence (ei).”The Energy Suite platform integrates conservation, efficiency, and energy generation technologies into a unified system, allowing contractors and partners to deliver comprehensive energy solutions. With the addition of NPN’s home equity financing, TES partners can now offer customers expanded financing options that go beyond traditional loans, leases, and PPAs.“This is a critical milestone in accelerating the adoption of energy independence (ei),” said Rex Halbeisen, CEO & Founder of The Energy Suite. “Access to capital has always been the limiting factor for homeowners to purchase solar, storage and other green technology.. NPN’s ability to unlock home equity provides a powerful financing solution that enables homeowners to fully implement energy solutions. This partnership gives homeowners the financial tools they need to take control of their energy future.”The partnership is expected to scale nationwide, enabling broader access to energy solutions financing, increasing adoption of clean energy technologies, and accelerating the transition toward energy independence (ei).About The Energy SuiteThe Energy Suite is a comprehensive energy solutions platform that integrates conservation, efficiency, and energy generation technologies into a single ecosystem. TES enables homeowners and businesses to achieve energy independence (ei) through a complete and scalable portfolio of energy solutions.Headquarters:390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350Broomfield, COAbout No Pay NowNo Pay Now (NPN) is a financial technology company focused on unlocking home equity to provide innovative financing solutions. The NPN platform enables homeowners to access capital for home improvements, including energy solutions, without relying solely on traditional financing methods.Media ContactsThe Energy Suite:Rachel Andrewrachel@energysuiteservices.comNo Pay NowJudson WillisJudson@NoPayNow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.