Honored CPA Neil H. Fishman of Fishman Associates Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neil Fishman is a prolific authority on accounting and taxation. President of Fishman Associates CPAs, which is currently based in Boynton Beach, FL, he is part of a tradition of client service and expertise that dates back over 60 years. Neil himself has been an integral part of the business since 1989.

The firm is moderate in size but big in terms of accomplishments. This professional firm provides accounting, tax return preparation and other specialized financial services for business clients, individuals and fiduciaries. Neil is involved in all aspects of client services inside his firm, as well as numerous committees and panels in his profession. He served for several years as President of National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), as co-chair of the Tax Policy Committee of NCCPAP, and on the IRS Service Advisory Council (IRSAC). He has also received many honors such as being named among the Top 100 Most Influential in the Profession by Accounting Today in 2019, 2024 & 2025.

“Tax season may have just wrapped for some people but I’m still busy. The due dates for tax returns or extensions, be they business, personal or fiduciary are specific. I’ve completed over 300 returns and different forms this quarter. I don’t just plug numbers into a form. I have to check data, look at changes in the laws. I want to make sure the information on these documents are accurate so there won’t be issues for my clients later. I strongly advise listeners to make sure the people representing you have the credentials and the skills to do their job correctly.”

Mr. Fishman says that while software packages and AI are increasingly being used for taxes, there are advantages to going with a true and certified professional. Organic Intelligence, namely the human brain, will always outwit the Artificial. AI will never ask for or review source documents the way a hands-on CPA will. He also says accounting professionals have both a duty and a requirement to know and stay abreast of tax law. There are a few new things on the horizon for taxpayers that were incorporated in with the Big Beautiful Bill created under Trump’s Administration. It makes “permanent” provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and also presents new advantages for seniors. Furthermore, things were revised for the people whose income is largely derived from tips, for instance restaurant workers.

“If you look at the form you’re signing, the fine print in the area called the “signature block” - where both the taxpayer and paid preparer sign the return – specifically, where the taxpayer signs it says under penalties of perjury, I declare…. I take my work seriously. I look everything over and instruct my clients to do so as well. My reputation is on the line each time I prepare any tax return – income tax, payroll tax, or sales tax.

Mr. Fishman also says his opportunities to speak and inform others is a testament to his expertise. For instance, he was recently asked to give a presentation to attorneys on how to read a tax return. It’s important to understand when you are establishing certain assets, for instance when a doctor’s office receives payments through a third party or a credit card. Or to assess income when a business operates on the cash basis of accounting vs. the accrual basis. Many people in divorce situations want to plead poverty, but the truth is found in the schedules, and more importantly, in the source documents. Fishman Associates provides a spectrum of financial services for its clients, and tax preparation is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. They also get involved in tax planning, cash flow analyses, and forensic accounting activities. Depending on the client and their needs, they can also provide business consulting services.

Neil Fishman was pursuing other interests when he began working in his father’s accounting practice. So, the firm he leads today is a family legacy as well as a professional service. There is a strong tradition of client service and individualized attention to uphold. He also acknowledges there are times when he will tell a client to go somewhere else, particularly if they don’t want to listen to what the rules are. Trust is an essential part of the client relationship.

“I’m an advisor after all. My job is to keep you out of trouble with the tax authorities. I will never sign off on a return with which I am not comfortable. Second chances are rare in this industry “

Mr. Fishman will discuss these principles in his podcast. He will also discuss current economic and pricing trends, though he warns he is no economist. He will talk about what has changed in the tax laws since his last appearance on Close Up. And he will talk about the difference between retiring from practice and scaling back. We all, he says, have to keep up with our passions and keep our brain strong and active.

Close Up Radio recently featured noted accountant Neil H. Fishman in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday April 27th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-honored-cpa-neil-h-fishman/id1785721253?i=1000764176464

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-honored-cpa-neil-h-fishman-of-fishman-associates-331881484

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6chkeS6miV2yN3OVwRHc3t

For more information about Mr. Fishman or the firm visit www.fishmanassoc.com

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