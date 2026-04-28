Lizzie Borden House to welcome Ghost Brothers star Dalen Spratt

Photo of the Lizzie Borden House

Photo of the Lizzie Borden House

Dalen Spratt

Dalen Spratt will be hosting two investigations at the Lizzie Borden House on June 5, 2026.

Two live, on-site investigations inside America's most haunted house

Dalen is one of several names joining us across our properties in 2026, and nights like this are exactly what our guests have been asking for.”
— Kelli Bloomquist, Communications and PR Director, US Ghost Adventures
FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lizzie Borden House will host Ghost Brothers star Dalen Spratt for two live paranormal investigations on Friday, June 5, 2026, as part of his "Shifting Ain't Easy" world tour.

The house, infamous for the 1892 unsolved murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, has hosted some of the country's most well-known paranormal and historical investigators.

Ticketholders for the June 5 event will investigate alongside Spratt, using Ghost Daddy equipment and ghost-hunting techniques featured on Ghost Brothers tv show. Participants will have access to the entire home, including the rooms where the murders took place, and the basement, which is considered the most haunted area of the house.

"Our guests don't just visit the Lizzie Borden House once. They come back, and they bring people with them," said Kelli Bloomquist, Communications and PR Director for US Ghost Adventures. "Dalen is one of several names joining us across our properties in 2026, and nights like this are exactly what our guests have been asking for."

Tickets are $188 and available online. Tickets are extremely limited and are expected to sell out.

About the Lizzie Borden House
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts is the site of the unsolved 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. For 30 years, the property has been open to the public, operating as a bed-and-breakfast, museum, and guided-tour destination, welcoming guests from around the world into the rooms where the murders took place. A multi-year Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner, the house has been named one of the country's top haunted destinations by multiple publications and featured on numerous television series. It is owned and operated by US Ghost Adventures.

Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
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Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
+1 515-351-9300
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US Ghost Adventures
230 2nd Street
Fall River, Massachusetts, 02721
United States
+1 515-351-9300
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US Ghost Adventures is a small, independently owned business that operates locally guided tours in historic cities across the United States. Through its Year of Preservation initiative, the company actively stewards and preserves historically significant properties, including the Lizzie Borden House, the Villisca Axe Murders House, the Jennie Wade Birthplace, the Welty House, and the Brickhouse Inn. These sites reflect complex and often uncomfortable chapters of American history. By keeping them active, interpreted, and accessible to the public, US Ghost Adventures advocates for a preservation model rooted in engagement, stewardship, and long-term sustainability, ensuring that historically significant places remain standing for future generations.

US Ghost Adventures

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