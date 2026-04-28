Lizzie Borden House to welcome Ghost Brothers star Dalen Spratt
Dalen Spratt will be hosting two investigations at the Lizzie Borden House on June 5, 2026.
Two live, on-site investigations inside America's most haunted house
The house, infamous for the 1892 unsolved murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, has hosted some of the country's most well-known paranormal and historical investigators.
Ticketholders for the June 5 event will investigate alongside Spratt, using Ghost Daddy equipment and ghost-hunting techniques featured on Ghost Brothers tv show. Participants will have access to the entire home, including the rooms where the murders took place, and the basement, which is considered the most haunted area of the house.
"Our guests don't just visit the Lizzie Borden House once. They come back, and they bring people with them," said Kelli Bloomquist, Communications and PR Director for US Ghost Adventures. "Dalen is one of several names joining us across our properties in 2026, and nights like this are exactly what our guests have been asking for."
Tickets are $188 and available online. Tickets are extremely limited and are expected to sell out.
About the Lizzie Borden House
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts is the site of the unsolved 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. For 30 years, the property has been open to the public, operating as a bed-and-breakfast, museum, and guided-tour destination, welcoming guests from around the world into the rooms where the murders took place. A multi-year Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner, the house has been named one of the country's top haunted destinations by multiple publications and featured on numerous television series. It is owned and operated by US Ghost Adventures.
Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
+1 515-351-9300
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