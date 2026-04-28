Bill to Update the Front Range Passenger Rail District to Pave the Way for Future Progress Passes Committee

DENVER, CO – Legislation to make narrowly targeted updates to advance the Front Range Passenger Rail project, a train line that would connect communities from Fort Collins to Pueblo, passed the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee yesterday.

SB26-17 2 , sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, and Senator Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, would clean up district boundaries and ensure that the correct legal framework is in place for future ballot measures.

“Families in Fort Collins want an affordable, eco-friendly, and convenient way to travel along the Front Range,” said Kipp. “These communities are highly interconnected and our infrastructure should match how Coloradans live, work, and travel every day. This bill creates a strong foundation for this project to advance with accurate boundaries and community input.”

“For my community in Pueblo, Front Range Passenger Rail means opportunities for employment, visiting family, and enjoying everything Colorado has to offer in a way that meets how Coloradans want to travel,” said Hinrichsen. “This bill lays the groundwork for Front Range Passenger Rail to move forward, creating limitless opportunities for communities along the Front Range, including Pueblo.”

SB26-172 would update the Front Range Passenger Rail District boundaries to include municipalities who would be served by the rail line and remove municipalities outside of the service area. It would also create residency requirements for the district board and adjust how ballot measures are brought by the district, creating options for sub-districts.