Cybersecurity and AI Governance Leader Dr. Mavis Ofe of Eyongest Technology Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safeguarding our digital future is not just a technical challenge, it is a human imperative. Standing at the helm as a driving force in Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance is Dr. Mavis Ofe, CEO of Eyongest Technology Group LLC. With a career shaped as much by curiosity and persistence as by technical skill, Dr. Ofe is redefining what it means to build trust, transparency, and accountability during this watershed moment of digital innovation.

Raised in Widikum, a small village in Cameroon, Dr. Ofe’s earliest questions about how systems work and how they might be protected shaped a lifelong obsession with technology, safety, and strategic resilience. “I’ve always been curious, and intentional about making a lasting difference,” Dr. Ofe says. “Technology changes rapidly, and the need to secure systems and, increasingly, intelligence itself, is constant.”

Dr. Ofe’s academic credentials include a Doctorate in Computer Science with a focus on Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Colorado Technical University, and a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity Technology from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Her expertise is supported by a host of leading industry certifications such as AAISM, CISSP, CISM, PMP, AWS-SAP, CMMC-RP, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA CySA+ and Oracle’s OCA and OCP. These achievements are more than career milestones as they reflect a deep commitment to both learning and sharing knowledge at every stage.

As CEO of Eyongest Technology Group, Dr. Ofe leads a team dedicated to delivering customized IT, cybersecurity, and information assurance solutions. From consulting and assessment to hands-on training and professional development, EyongestTech tailors each engagement to meet the evolving risks and regulatory landscapes facing organizations. Their proactive strategies address everything from risk management to compliance, ensuring clients are not only protected, but also prepared for whatever comes next.

Dr. Ofe’s contributions extend far beyond technical consulting. She is a passionate advocate for digital literacy and responsible AI governance, especially as Generative AI and Large Language Models introduce new challenges. “AI isn’t going away,” she explains. “It’s critical for both professionals and the general public to understand not just what AI can do, but how it makes decisions. We need defensible AI systems that not only make decisions, but can clearly evidence how those decisions were made, withstand scrutiny, and uphold accountability when their outcomes are challenged.”

This philosophy is already in motion through her growing body of published work. Her breakthrough book, "Unstoppable: The Rise of Africa’s Daughters," is available on Amazon, sharing her story while inspiring women to step boldly into technology and leadership. Her children’s AI comic series begins with "Guardians of Tomorrow: Understanding Artificial Intelligence," now on Amazon, simplifying complex AI concepts for young readers.

Two major books are currently in publishing: the second book in the comic series, "Guardians of Tomorrow: The Race to AGI, and Governing Artificial Minds: A Complete Guide to AI Systems Risk, Security, and Governance," a rigorously developed work that has undergone extensive review by AI/IT professionals and academic leaders worldwide. Together, these works reflect a clear mission: making AI understandable, responsible, and defensible for both today’s leaders and the next generation.

Dr. Ofe is also the visionary behind "MentorMa," a global mentorship platform designed to connect mentors with mentees across technology and beyond. Born from her own journey of navigating opportunity without guidance, MentorMa is her answer to a broken access system. “I had to fight for every opportunity. Now, MentorMa is opening doors at scale, giving others the access, direction, and support I had to find on my own.”

As a founder in a field still dominated by men at the highest levels, Dr. Ofe doesn’t wait for a seat at the table. She builds her own table. Through Eyongest Technology Group, she is shifting the narrative, training the next generation of Cybersecurity and AI Governance professionals, advocating for stronger regulatory frameworks. “You cannot govern or secure what you don’t understand,” she notes. “Organizations need to know exactly what AI systems they have, how decisions are made, and how to continuously monitor for bias, hallucination, drift and evolving threats.”

Dr. Ofe’s insights resonate far beyond boardrooms and classrooms. In recent interviews and public speaking engagements, she has tackled urgent topics from privacy and the ethics of AI decision-making to the environmental footprint of data centers and the vital importance of keeping humans “in the loop.” She calls for robust, explainable, and defensible AI systems with transparent decision chains, clear audit trails, and meaningful human oversight.

For those using AI in their daily work or personal lives, Dr. Ofe shares practical advice: “Have an open mind but never switch off your judgment. Assume anything you put into an AI system could be shared or inferred in unexpected ways. Question every output, validate what matters, and never assume accuracy. AI systems are probabilistic by design, meaning they generate what is likely, not what is guaranteed to be true.”

With a career shaped by both technical mastery and a deep sense of social responsibility, Dr. Mavis Ofe stands out as a Leader, Educator, and Innovator. Her work continues to shape the conversation on the future of Cybersecurity, AI Governance, and Digital Ethics.

About Eyongest Technology Group LLC

Eyongest Technology Group specializes in comprehensive IT and Cybersecurity Consulting, Assessment, and Training. With a mission to deliver tailored solutions and develop the next generation of tech leaders, Eyongest Tech equips organizations and individuals with the skills and information needed to thrive in a world where information security and AI governance are non-negotiable.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Mavis Ofe, Cybersecurity & AI Governance Leader Speaker, Author and CEO of Eyongest Technology Group LLC, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 27th at 9 am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-cybersecurity-and-ai/id1785721253?i=1000764172877

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-cybersecurity-and-ai-governance-leader-dr-mavis-ofe-of-eyongest-technology-group-llc-331875056

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2O6wWypSzQA0E6cqRrQKA2

For more information about Dr. Mavis Ofe, please visit https://eyongesttech.com/, https://drmavisofe.com, and https://mentorma.com/

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