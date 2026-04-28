MSI² Supports FIU’s Hemispheric Security Conference with Strategic Panels, Institutional Presence, and Book Presentation

The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute brings strategic insight, policy expertise, and new research to one of the hemisphere’s leading security forums

The Hemispheric Security Conference is one of the most important platforms in the Americas for translating strategic intelligence into policy-relevant action” — Dr. Rafael Marrero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) proudly announces its support and active participation in the 2026 Hemispheric Security Conference (HSC), taking place May 5–8 at Florida International University in Miami.Hosted by FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy , the conference convenes presidents, ministers of defense, senior government officials, military leaders, academics, and private-sector experts from across the Americas to address the pressing security challenges facing the Western Hemisphere, including transnational crime, cybersecurity threats, and the growing influence of China and Russia.A Premier Platform for Hemispheric Security DialogueThe conference will address a broad range of interconnected threats and strategic challenges shaping the Western Hemisphere. Key conversations will analyze the evolving dynamics of transnational organized crime, the role of cybersecurity and financial crimes in undermining national resilience, and the expanding influence of extra-regional actors such as China and Russia.The agenda will also examine the strategic implications of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, the private sector’s role in safeguarding critical infrastructure and supply chains, and the growing intersection between illicit economies and formal markets.In addition, dedicated sessions will focus on fragile governance environments, including developments in Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti, as well as the need for coordinated, multilateral responses to complex, cross-border threats.Strategic Presence and Book ReleaseAs part of its engagement, MSI² will participate in expert panels contributing to high-level discussions on geopolitical competition, geoeconomics, and authoritarian influence in the region. The think tank will also host a dedicated exhibition table, where attendees can engage directly with MSI² leadership, learn about its research, training, and advisory initiatives, and explore opportunities for collaboration.From MSI², two senior members of the Institute will contribute directly to the conference’s high-level panel discussions. Dr. Angel A. Diaz, Senior Fellow at MSI², will participate in the panel The Future of Warfare: Space, Cyber, and Autonomous Systems, addressing the evolving role of emerging technologies in modern conflict. Dr. Rafael Marrero, Founder and CEO of MSI², will join the panel External Powers in the Americas: Shifting the Security Landscape, where he will examine the strategic implications of extra-regional actors and their growing influence across the hemisphere.A key highlight of MSI²’s presence at the conference will be the presentation of its latest book, Chinese Social Imperialism: The CCP’s Expanding Footprint in Latin America, co-authored by CDR José Adán Gutiérrez, USN (Ret.), and Dr. Rafael Marrero. During the event, CDR Gutiérrez will present the book and engage directly with attendees, offering insights into the Chinese Communist Party’s expanding influence in the region and its strategic implications for the Western Hemisphere. The book will be available on-site for distribution and discussion.Dr. Brian Fonseca, Director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute and Vice President for Research in Defense and National Security at FIU, underscored the importance of the conference:“We have created a space where thought leaders from government, academia, research centers, and civil society analyze the hemisphere’s most pressing challenges.”He further emphasized that the conference seeks “to impact policy innovation” across the region.Dr. Rafael Marrero, Founder and CEO of MSI², highlighted the Institute’s mission:“The Hemispheric Security Conference is one of the most important platforms in the Americas for translating strategic intelligence into policy-relevant action. MSI² is proud to support FIU’s leadership and to contribute rigorous, actionable analysis that helps policymakers, practitioners, and institutions better understand and respond to the complex threat environment shaping our hemisphere.”MSI²’s participation reflects its growing role as a top think tank in the Western Hemisphere, dedicated to advancing U.S. national security, economic sovereignty, and strategic resilience through training, research, and high-impact engagement.About MSI²The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) is a nonpartisan think tank founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero that promotes democracy and prosperity in Latin America while addressing the global challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China. MSI² advances policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting services, delivering innovative, actionable solutions across geopolitical, economic, and technological domains.

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