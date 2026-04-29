Orca 4K TV Launches Premium 4K Streaming Service for Worldwide Cord-Cutters

Orca 4K TV Orca 4K TV

Orca 4K TV launches premium true 4K streaming for cord-cutters — thousands of live channels, sports, and on-demand on every smart TV, phone, and box.

True 4K should be the standard, not a marketing buzzword. We built Orca 4K TV so cord-cutters can finally watch what they paid for — no buffering, no HD upscales.” — Founder, Orca 4K TV

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orca 4K TV today announced the global launch of its premium 4K streaming service , giving cord-cutters access to thousands of live channels, sports, movies, and on-demand series in true Ultra HD across every major device — from smart TVs and streaming sticks to phones and tablets.While the streaming market continues to fill with services advertising "4K," "Ultra HD," and "premium IPTV," independent testing in 2026 has shown that fewer than half of those providers actually deliver content at true 4K resolution. Most stream upscaled 1080p, throttle during peak hours, or buffer out during marquee live events. Orca 4K TV was built specifically to solve that gap.True 4K from the ground upOrca 4K TV runs on infrastructure designed around 4K from day one rather than retrofitted from older 1080p codebases. The service delivers verified 3840×2160 streams across premium sports, movie, and entertainment channels, with sub-two-second channel switching and 99% uptime measured during the company's 90-day pre-launch beta.Behind the scenes, Orca 4K TV uses real-time stream inspection to verify resolution delivery, automatic CDN failover during peak demand, and a customer support team staffed across multiple time zones — design choices that emerged from beta testing across five device classes and four content categories.Key features at launch:- Thousands of live channels in true 4K and HD- Worldwide live sports — football, NBA, UFC, Formula 1, cricket, tennis- On-demand library of blockbuster movies and binge-worthy series- Multi-device access — smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Android TV), Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, MAG, iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac- Electronic program guide with catch-up and DVR support- 24/7 human customer support- 24-hour free trial with no payment information requiredWhy 2026 is the turning pointThe launch comes as US household cable penetration dropped below 40% for the first time in late 2025, accelerating cord-cutting at the same time 4K-capable TVs have become the default in nearly every new set sold.Orca 4K TV's pricing — starting at a fraction of legacy cable bills — positions the service to capture households frustrated by paying premium prices for downscaled content.Setup takes minutes. New users start a free 24-hour trial at orca4ktv.com, receive activation details by email, and connect using any supported player. The company's setup guide includes step-by-step video tutorials for every supported device.Plans and availabilityOrca 4K TV is available worldwide starting today. Plans range from monthly to annual subscriptions with multi-connection options for families and shared households. Full pricing and a 24-hour free trial are available at orca4ktv.com.About Orca 4K TVOrca 4K TV is a premium 4K streaming service built for cord-cutters and home-theater enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on picture quality.Combining broadcast-grade streaming infrastructure with thousands of live channels, sports, and on-demand content, Orca 4K TV delivers true Ultra HD across every major device platform with 24/7 human customer support. The service launched globally in April 2026.

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