Governor Hobbs Announces Statewide Initiative with Rasa Legal to Expand Second Chance Opportunities for Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs today announced an initiative with Rasa Legal, a mission-driven legal technology organization, to allow Arizonans to check their eligibility for record clearance for free across the state. Across Arizona, more than two million people have criminal records, keeping them out of good jobs, housing, and other opportunities. While Arizona has a record sealing law on its books, few people have taken advantage of the law due to lack of knowledge, legal complexity, or lack of access to affordable legal services. Through this initiative, Arizonans can access Rasa Legal’s technology-driven platform, which with user input, can tell a person what is on their record and whether it could be eligible for criminal record sealing or expungement under Arizona law, at no cost to taxpayers. The initiative aims to save taxpayer dollars by reducing recidivism, support workforce participation, and lower the chances of reoffending. “Through the services provided by Rasa Legal, Arizona is saving taxpayer dollars, helping reduce crime, and giving every Arizonan the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to their community,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m glad to support Second Chance programs that have garnered support from Arizona legislators in both parties, Governor Ducey, President Trump, and bipartisan governors throughout the country.” In Arizona, certain marijuana-related convictions became eligible for expungement beginning in 2021 following the passage of Proposition 207. Building on that progress, a bipartisan sealing law, A.R.S. § 13-911, took effect on December 31, 2022, expanding opportunities to seal other criminal records, ensuring these records are removed from public view. “Rasa Legal is proud to collaborate with the state of Arizona to provide free, accessible tools that empower people to take control of their futures,” said Noella Sudbury, Founder and CEO of Rasa Legal. “This work ensures that everyone in Arizona can access critical legal information about their record clearance options, opening doors to education, jobs, higher wages, and opportunity.” April is recognized nationwide as Second Chance Month, highlighting efforts to reduce barriers for individuals with criminal records as they reintegrate into society. Arizona supports this mission through its commitment to Reentry 2030, programs such as the Second Chance Center, and laws allowing for sealing, set-aside, and Certificates of Second Chance to aid in employment. Through this statewide initiative, Arizona and Rasa Legal aim to promote public safety by providing lawful pathways for people to obtain work, empower residents with information about their options, strengthen the workforce, and enhance economic opportunity, demonstrating the positive impact of technology-driven access to justice. In coordination with the announcement of the statewide initiative, Rasa Legal will host a free Second Chance Month Opportunity Fair on April 28th from 2-6 PM at ASU's Downtown Campus, AE England Building, 112 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85004. This event, held in recognition of Second Chance Month, is designed to bring the community together to support justice-impacted individuals. It will feature a Pitch Competition for job seekers and a Community Resource Fair that includes fair chance employment opportunities, record clearance resources, and non-profit support. About Rasa Legal

Rasa Legal is a mission-driven legal technology company dedicated to making criminal record clearance simple and affordable. Its platform provides instant eligibility assessments and connects users with low-cost legal support to seal or expunge records in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Utah. For more information or to check eligibility, visit Rasa Legal is a mission-driven legal technology company dedicated to making criminal record clearance simple and affordable. Its platform provides instant eligibility assessments and connects users with low-cost legal support to seal or expunge records in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Utah. For more information or to check eligibility, visit rasa-legal.com



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