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The book “Mansour Bahrami - Face to Face - Candid Discussions led by Hamid Gharavi” will be published by Editions Amphora and available on April 30th

PARIS, FRANCE, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book “Mansour Bahrami - Face to Face - Candid Discussions led by Hamid Gharavi” with prefaces by legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe will be published by Editions Amphora and available on April 30th.

It is co-authored by the Franco-Iranian legend Mansour Bahrami (https://www.instagram.com/mansourbahramiofficial?igsh=enN0M3EyajhoZXZx) one of the most charismatic and popular players of all time and recognized for his talent and humanity on and off the court, together with his Franco-Iranian friend Hamid Gharavi (www.derainsgharavi.com), a member of the New York and Paris Bars and founder of Derains & Gharavi, one of the industry leaders in international conflict resolution, including in sports and tennis.

The book is novel in form and substance, and offers readers a mixture of entertaining, candid, informative, in-depth, tense and intense, nostalgic, forward-looking, culturally rich, witty, subtle and at times very vibrant and moving exchanges, perspectives and anecdotes on tennis and beyond.

It is in the form of an interview and dialogue, but also at times of Mansour’s cross-examination by Hamid who uses his legal skills to “push” him on tennis and on a variety of subjects, including by having Mansour revisit in hindsight poignant historical events and occurrences along Mansour’s extraordinary journey.

The subjects covered are Mansour’s longevity and interplay with the different generation of players during the last 50 years, practical and financial impediments to success, dos and don’ts for young talents and parents but also resilience, cultural diversity, integration through sports, immigration in France, law and disciplinary sanctions for match fixing and doping, as well pre, para and post-revolutionary Iran.

The announcement and launching clip can be viewed on Instagram:

- Announcement: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXreKHBjIoC/?igsh=cHZqZGMwdmw2ajZk

- Launching clip: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXr0Omks-HC/?igsh=Nm5jcjh1d29rdDR5

The English version of the book is available worldwide on Amazon.com and other digital platforms and the French version on Amazon.com and Amazon.fr, digital platforms, and in libraries in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada.

For complementary books in English for the press or reviews, interviews, purchase of rights in languages other than French and English, group orders and inquiries, contact facetoface@derainsgharavi.com or Ms. El-Awawdeh or Ms. Berlamont at + 33 1 40 55 51 00.

Mansour Bahrami is a Franco-Iranian tennis player and current Director of the Trophée des Légendes and Ambassador of the French Tennis Federation. He notably reached the doubles finals at Roland Garros in 1989 and is renowned for his extraordinary shots and personality as well as for his engaging court presence. Mansour is considered as one of the most popular, entertaining and gifted players by the public and his peers, a status achieved notwithstanding the many social, historical and practical impediments that halted his career at different intervals. Mansour holds the record also in terms of longevity at exhibitions, still well in demand worldwide, including at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, where he is invited again to play this year. John McEnroe refers to Mansour as a “genius” and Bjorn Borg in his autobiography Hearbeats says that “his writs are phenomenal, he can do anything he wants with the ball. I’d probably call him a ball genius, maybe even the best there’s ever been.”

Hamid Gharavi is a Franco-Iranian international attorney and arbitrator, member of the Paris and New York bars. He is the founding partner of Derains & Gharavi (https://www.derainsgharavi.com/). Hamid is one of the leading worldwide specialists in international arbitration, including in State, commercial and sports disputes. He was one of the 10 ad-hoc judges at last Paris Olympic Games and has served as arbitrator or counsel in a large number of doping and match fixing cases, including in Tennis. He teaches at the University of Paris II, a regular keynote speaker, and has published books and articles on arbitration as well as on conflicts in academic publications such as Kluwer and leading daily journals. Industry rankings place Hamid amongst the top lawyers and arbitrators worldwide including Lexology that describes him as a “star in the international arbitration arena” and Legal 500 as “absolutely brillant”.

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