Hoola Managed IT Launches 'Managed Intelligence' to Help Indiana Small Businesses Safely Adopt AI

Hoola Managed IT introduces Managed Intelligence, helping Indiana businesses implement AI securely and strategically.

Hoola Managed IT launches Managed Intelligence to help Indiana businesses adopt AI securely, reduce risk, and improve operations.

AI is not a shortcut around operational disciplined. The companies that succeed will be the ones that build on a strong foundation.” — Brad Daugherty

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoola Managed IT, a managed IT services provider based in Muncie, Indiana, today announced the launch of Managed Intelligence, a new service designed to help small and midsize businesses adopt artificial intelligence (AI) securely, strategically, and with the proper IT infrastructure in place.As AI adoption accelerates among small businesses, many organizations are implementing tools without defined policies, security controls, employee training, or integration planning. According to Hoola Managed IT, this trend increases the risk of data exposure, compliance issues, operational inefficiencies, and unnecessary software costs.“Everybody wants the benefits of AI right now, and I get it,” said Brad Daugherty, owner of Hoola Managed IT. “But AI layered on top of weak systems, poor security, or inconsistent processes just helps a company make mistakes faster. Managed Intelligence is about helping businesses use AI the right way—with strategy, guardrails, and infrastructure that can actually support it.”A Structured Approach to AI Implementation for Small BusinessesManaged Intelligence is designed for organizations seeking structured, outcome-driven AI adoption rather than ad hoc experimentation. The service includes:- AI readiness assessments- Use-case identification and prioritization- AI policy development and governance guidance- Cybersecurity and risk evaluations- Employee training and adoption support- Workflow optimization and automation planning- Ongoing advisory and implementation supportHoola Managed IT developed the offering in response to growing market pressure on businesses to adopt AI without the internal expertise required to evaluate risk and effectiveness.“AI is not a shortcut around operational discipline,” Daugherty added. “If your IT environment is unstable or your processes are unclear, AI will expose those gaps quickly. The companies that succeed will be the ones that build on a strong foundation.”Addressing a Growing Need Across Indiana BusinessesThe launch comes as small and midsize businesses across Indiana—particularly in professional services, manufacturing, and field services—shift from AI exploration to active implementation.Hoola Managed IT reports that one of the most common challenges is treating AI as a standalone software purchase rather than a business capability requiring planning, oversight, and alignment with existing systems.Expanding Beyond Traditional Managed IT ServicesBased in Muncie, Indiana, Hoola Managed IT provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 support, and business continuity solutions for organizations throughout East Central Indiana.With the introduction of Managed Intelligence, the company is expanding its role from IT support provider to a strategic partner helping businesses adopt emerging technologies responsibly.“Five years from now, businesses won’t regret adopting AI,” said Daugherty. “But many may regret how they implemented it. Our goal is to help companies get it right from the start.”Learn MoreFor more information about Managed Intelligence, visit https://hoolatech.com or call (765) 233-2338.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.