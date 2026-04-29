Denver Derby Party Benefitting the SRL Foundation Celebrates Final Year With Five Scholarships and One Last Bash

2025 SRLF Scholar Recipients at the Denver Derby Party 2025 Denver Derby Party Hat Contest 2025 Denver Derby Party at McGregor Square 2025 Denver Derby Party at McGregor Square

Event Raises Money for Full-Ride Scholarships to Colorado State University for Deserving Denver Area Students

Twenty-five years ago, a group of friends came together to honor Ranch and turn grief into something meaningful” — Ron I. Martinez

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by the Sean “Ranch” Lough Foundation (SRLF), the Denver Derby Party (DDP) returns on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at LoDO’s McGregor Square for its 25th and final year. Known as the “party with a purpose,” the event is a fundraiser for the foundation which provides four-year full-ride scholarships to Colorado State University (CSU) for deserving local high school students.

The foundation was started in memory of Sean Lough, known as ‘Ranch,’ who tragically lost his life in a biking accident at 21 years of age. Lough touched many lives with his spirit, aspirations, humor, and kindness. His close friends, all graduates of CSU, quickly came together to commemorate his spirit and give back to the community with a scholarship program. Co-founders include Scott Anderson, Terrance Hunt, and Ron I. Martinez.

The event they started in their 20s as a small backyard gathering has turned into a must-attend event in Denver. As the event has grown, it moved to the Wash Park Boathouse, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the lawn outside the Denver Center of the Performing Arts, and finally to its current location in McGregor Square. The group is now ready to pass the torch.

As a founder and board member, Martinez, a LIV Sotheby’s International Realty global real estate advisor, has invested in the futures of the scholarship recipients and offers mentorship and guidance to the young adults, who in many cases have little to no family.

“Twenty-five years ago, a group of friends came together to honor Ranch and turn grief into something meaningful — and I could never have imagined the lives we’d change along the way,” says Martinez. “As we close this chapter, I’m filled with pride for every scholar we’ve supported and gratitude for everyone who showed up year after year to make this possible. This final party is a true celebration of Ranch’s legacy and the community he inspired.”

In March, Martinez was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors® for his work with the foundation. The prestigious award is voted on by members of the association. “That really makes the win that much sweeter knowing it came from my peers,” said Martinez.

Denver area high school seniors can apply for one of the scholarships, which have helped over 115 students from around the world achieve their dreams of attending college. For the first time, the foundation is awarding five scholarships in 2026.

2026 Scholars

Scholars are notified by key members of the SRLF in a small check presentation ceremony at their high school, in advance of the DDP. The public announcement and presentation of checks will happen on the stage at McGregor Square with CSU President Amy Parsons in attendance.

This year’s recipients are from West High School, East High School, Montbello High School, and two students from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College.

Scholarships are given to students who exhibit the same qualities Lough possessed, including an excellent grade point average, a love of learning, an economic need, and a hearty personality with a love for life.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes opening DJ Charlie Wonder, Yachty Got Back, who will perform before the race, the best hat contest, scholarship presentation, the big race, and DJ Austin Millz, who will keep the fun going post-race.

About the Denver Derby Party

This year’s Denver Derby Party takes place the first Saturday in May at McGregor Square in Denver and has welcomed over 3,000 guests from all over the world, including many LIV SIR brokers and support staff. Over the years, the party has raised $10 million, sold 90,000 tickets, and given out over 115 scholarships. 100% of all proceeds are used to fund the SRLF.

For more information on the SRLF, the 2026 Denver Derby Party, or to donate, visit denverderby.com.

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