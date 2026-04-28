Introducing new SteelCore™ Cutting Board with Oregon Maple, Expanding STEELPORT’s 2-in-1 Cutting Board Collection

The STEELPORT SteelCore™ redefines what a cutting board can be. This patent-pending steel reinforced, dual-surface design combines premium craftsmanship with unmatched everyday functionality, crafted for chefs who demand both performance and elegance. On one side of the board, you’ll find edge-grain Oregon Big Leaf Maple, a beautiful, durable hardwood long trusted in the kitchen. It offers a clean, modern look and a lighter weight that makes the board easy to handle and clean. The edge-grain construction provides a The reverse side of the board reveals a recycled paper composite surface with a built-in juice groove, ideal for raw meats, aromatic ingredients, and easy cleanup. This duality gives you true versatility: prep delicate produce and proteins without switchi

Gorgeous edge-grain maple variation offers a lighter, modern aesthetic option in STEELPORT’s innovative steel-reinforced cutting board line

This variation with Oregon Maple on the wood side introduces a brighter aesthetic and lighter feel, giving customers more choice while highlighting beautiful local materials.” — Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEELPORT Knife Co. , the artisan team behind premium American-forged cutlery and kitchen tools, announces the SteelCore™ Oregon Maple 2-in-1 Cutting Board . This new release introduces a lighter weight, and brighter aesthetic to the brand’s innovative SteelCore collection.Crafted from locally sourced Oregon Big Leaf Maple in a clean edge-grain construction, the board delivers a modern look while maintaining the high-performance engineering, functional details, and craftsmanship that define STEELPORT.First introduced in 2025, the SteelCore™ Cutting Board reimagines traditional wood board design. Unlike traditional boards that rely on thickness for stability, SteelCore boards achieve strength through a patent-pending internal construction that integrates a steel reinforcement system within the core. This helps prevent warping, cracking, and excess bulk common in conventional wood boards, and allows for an ultra-thin profile that is easier to lift, clean, flip, store, and display, without sacrificing durability.This new Oregon Maple addition to the SteelCore collection builds on that foundation with a sleek and contemporary feel. Its linear edge-grain pattern is lighter weight, and the natural blonde tone complements modern and transitional kitchens. It is built for professional chefs, home cooks, and design-minded consumers seeking a versatile, heirloom-quality tool that performs as beautifully as it presents.The board features a dual-sided design for true versatility. One side showcases knife-friendly Edge-grain Oregon Maple, ideal for everyday prep. Flip it over to a durable, non-porous recycled paper composite surface with an integrated juice groove, designed for raw proteins and high-moisture ingredients. This 2-in-1 functionality allows cooks to move seamlessly between tasks without needing multiple boards.“We’ve seen strong adoption of our SteelCore cutting board design over the past year, with customers quickly understanding the value of two high-performance surfaces in one thin profile,” said Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “This variation with Oregon Maple on the wood side introduces a brighter aesthetic and lighter feel, giving customers more choice while highlighting beautiful local materials.”Key features include:>> Dual-Sided Functionality: Edge-grain Oregon Big Leaf Maple offers a knife-friendly surface with a clean, modern look, paired with a black non-porous composite side with integrated juice groove.>> Patent-Pending SteelCore™ Technology: Embedded steel beams provide long-term structural stability and help prevent warping and splitting.>> Ultra-Thin Profile: At just 0.75” thick, the board is easy to lift, flip, clean, store, and display.>> Beveled Edge Design: Angled sides create a comfortable, secure grip from either side.>> Made in Portland, Oregon: Handcrafted using all U.S.-sourced materials.The SteelCore Oregon Maple 2-in-1 Cutting Board measures 18 x 12 x 0.75 inches and retails for $240. This board adds to STEELPORT’s existing SteelCore cutting board line , which features elegant dark American Walnut wood in a classic end-grain construction, and is available in three sizes. Together, the collection offers a range of aesthetic and functional options, from bold and traditional to light and modern.The full STEELPORT SteelCore cutting board lineup is now available at STEELPORTknife.com, at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory store in Portland, Oregon, and will be online through national retailer Crate & Barrel in the coming weeks.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. is a small team dedicated to producing the most trusted cutlery and kitchen tools available. Combining premium materials, traditional techniques, and modern innovation, STEELPORT creates American heirloom-quality products designed for a lifetime of use. All STEELPORT knives are manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and are backed by a lifetime guarantee, including free sharpening for life. Every STEELPORT product reflects a commitment to iconic design, functional detail, and locally sourced materials.

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