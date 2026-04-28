Take time to learn how you can strengthen families during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April 2026

Did you know that one in seven children in the United States will experience child abuse or neglect each year (according to the Colorado Department of Human Services)? Unfortunately, child abuse can happen in any community, but we can work together so all children can live in safe homes.

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, officially recognized by the Board of Douglas County Commissioners at their April 28 Business Meeting, take time to learn about protective factors that strengthen families and to recognize early signs of abuse.

Strengthening Families

Parenting is hard for everyone, so it’s okay to reach out and build support for your family.

Research has shown there are five protective factors that can strengthen families and build brighter childhoods: parental resilience, social connections, concrete support in times of need, knowledge of parenting and child development, and social-emotional competence of children. Learn more about each factor on the Colorado Department of Human Services’ webpage.

For local resources, visit Douglas County’s Child Welfare Resources webpage. If you’re looking for support or mental health resources in and around Douglas County, learn about the services offered through the various partners of the Douglas County Mental Health Initiative.

Physical Abuse Prevention

When is bruising on a child concerning for abuse? A bruised knee can be a simple sign of childhood fun, but not all bruising is accidental. Research has shown that non-accidental bruising is the most common injury to be overlooked by professionals as the preceding injury to abusive head trauma or death.

If you have children in your family or work with children, you should be aware of these early warning signs:

Babies 4 months and younger should never have a bruise.

As children become more mobile, accidental bruising increases on bony areas such as shins, knees, and forehead. Think of bruising to the tummy, ears, neck, or soft part of the cheek (below the cheekbone) as concerning for abuse.

If you suspect a vulnerable child has been physically abused, reach out for help. You can view these FAQs for more information and then call the Douglas County child abuse and neglect hotline at 303-663-6270. Calls to the statewide hotline, 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437), will be routed to Douglas County child welfare professionals.