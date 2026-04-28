Do you need flood insurance in 2026? One form can help you find out.

You know homeowners’ insurance is essential to protecting property from disasters such as fires and most weather events, but did you know many areas also require a separate policy to cover flood damage?

A Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and Zone information are available by request from Douglas County’s Public Works Department to residents of unincorporated Douglas County to help you determine if flood insurance is required.

The following is provided as a public service to Douglas County residents upon request:

Whether or not a property is in a Special Flood Hazard Area shown on the current FIRM of Douglas County. Insurance prices vary depending on where the property is located within the Special Flood Hazard Area.

Additional flood insurance data for a site, such as the FIRM zone, the floodway, possible FHAD area, and the base flood elevation or depth.

Flood insurance purchase requirement information to help those who may need a mortgage or loan for a property in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

This floodplain determination service is one element of the County’s Floodplain Management Program, the implementation of which leads to discounted flood insurance rates for residents of unincorporated Douglas County.

To inquire, visit our Flood Plain Information webpage and click on the Flood Insurance Rate Map.

A form may also be requested by calling the Public Works Department at 303-660-7490 or visiting their office located at 100 Third St. in Castle Rock.

The Douglas County Riparian Conservation Zone (RCZ) is also accessible through the Real Property app at: https://dcdata-dougco.opendata.arcgis.com/?mapInstance=realProperty and the “Add Data” feature in the top ribbon.

Please note: This service does not relieve a lending institution of its responsibility to determine whether flood insurance should be required as a condition of a loan. In some cases, if the property is too close to the Special Flood Hazard Area boundary, citizens may be advised that a FIRM zone determination cannot be made.