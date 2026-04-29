Krytheon Appoints Aylin Orial as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer

Aylin Orial, Krytheon CEO Krytheon Inc.

Leadership appointment supports initial platform deployment and operational execution

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krytheon today announced the appointment of Aylin Orial as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. Orial will lead the company’s operational development, platform execution, and phased rollout strategy as Krytheon begins its initial deployment.Aylin Orial is a global technology and operations executive with more than 25 years of fintech and technology leadership experience. Her background spans enterprise payments, banking, AI-enabled platform development, and large-scale technology transformation across multi-region organizations.She is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer of Think Techmode , a technology advisory and solutions practice established in 2016, providing AI and digital transformation services to enterprise clients including SpaceX (via SNC), Home Depot (Finance), and Synovus–Pinnacle Bank.Earlier in her career, Orial explored artificial intelligence and advanced systems development beginning at Siemens, and has since led innovation initiatives across multiple technology cycles, including cloud-native platforms and intelligent automation systems.Her prior roles include Chief Technology Officer at KyckGlobal, where she led the development and scaling of a multi-rail fintech payout platform integrating Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, ACH, and wire systems, contributing to the company’s successful acquisition in 2023. She was also recognized with a CIO of the Year nomination by the ORBIE Awards.Orial also served as Head of FinTech within Amazon’s Finance organization, where she led fintech and finance technology initiatives supporting large-scale operational systems. She previously held senior leadership roles at U.S. Bank and TSYS, overseeing enterprise payment systems including authorization and settlement platforms operating at significant scale.“Krytheon is addressing a structural challenge in how work, payments, and transactions are coordinated across systems,” said Orial. “The opportunity is to build a platform where execution, compliance, and financial infrastructure are aligned from the outset.”“Krytheon is being developed with a focus on disciplined execution, regulatory alignment, and long-term infrastructure value,” said Dr. Umer Sayeed-Shah, Chairman of Krytheon. “Aylin’s experience leading complex transformation programs across fintech, payments, and enterprise systems positions her to guide the company through its initial deployment and into scaled operation.”Krytheon operates as a governed execution platform designed to coordinate cross-border work, payments, and operational workflows within structured, compliant environments. The platform integrates verified professionals, execution workflows, and financial routing capabilities to support complex, multi-jurisdictional use cases.The company’s initial focus is on high-friction cross-border workflows, where execution, compliance, and settlement requirements must be coordinated across multiple systems and stakeholders. Over time, Krytheon is designed to expand into additional use cases and industries.As Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer, Orial will oversee product development, early deployment corridors, and engagement with enterprise users and infrastructure partners.About KrytheonKrytheon is a governed execution platform that enables structured coordination of work, payments, and transactions across jurisdictions. The platform is designed to support compliant, auditable execution across cross-border workflows.

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