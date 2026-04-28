Ears Truly Audiology Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hearing and Service in the City of Stonnington, VIC

CITY OF STONNINGTON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ears Truly Audiology has been honoured with the Quality Business Award for Best Hearing and Service in the City of Stonnington, Victoria. This recognition highlights the clinic’s commitment to delivering personalised hearing care and exceptional customer service to its community.Ears Truly Audiology is known for its client-focused approach, providing comprehensive hearing assessments and tailored treatment plans to suit individual needs and lifestyles. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including hearing assessments, hearing aid fittings and adjustments, ear wax removal, ongoing care to optimise hearing outcomes, as well as paediatric hearing assessments and Auditory Processing Disorder (APD) evaluations. By prioritising education and clear communication, the team empowers clients to make informed decisions about their hearing health.What sets Ears Truly Audiology apart is its dedication to building strong, long-term relationships with clients. The clinic takes the time to understand each person’s unique hearing challenges, ensuring that every solution is precisely tailored and optimised for success. Their use of modern technology and up-to-date practices further enhances the quality of care provided. Ears Truly Audiology stood out for its compassionate care, professionalism, and consistent positive feedback from clients. Customers frequently praise the clinic for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and welcoming environment, making what can often be a daunting experience both comfortable and reassuring.Ears Truly Audiology also plays a vital role in supporting the broader community through its dedicated work in nursing homes and aged care settings. The team regularly provides on-site hearing services to residents, ensuring access to high-quality care for those who may otherwise miss out. In situations where other providers are unable or unwilling to assist, Ears Truly consistently steps in, demonstrating a genuine commitment to caring for those who need it most.Clients consistently praise Ears Truly Audiology for its personalised care and life-changing results, with one reviewer sharing, “Ears Truly transformed my hearing experience. The team was incredibly professional and their personalised care made all the difference, I can now enjoy conversations with my family without struggling to hear.” Others highlight the clinic’s expertise and tailored approach, noting that “the comprehensive assessment and customised treatment plan exceeded my expectations,” while many also appreciate the attention to detail and ongoing support, with feedback such as “I was impressed by the thoroughness of the hearing assessment… my hearing has never been better, and their ongoing support is excellent.”The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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