Compass agent Monica Lussier earns top spot with $210M+ in career sales, RealTrends recognition, and three 2026 FastExpert market awards.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We evaluated over 20 real estate agents active in Santa Cruz, CA, weighing career sales volume, verified client reviews, local market specialization, and track record across both buyer and seller transactions. One agent stood out on every measure: Monica Lussier of Compass.With more than 21 years of experience, $210 million-plus in career closed sales volume, RealTrends top agent recognition, and triple FastExpert awards for 2026, Monica Lussier is the top realtor in Santa Cruz, CA for buyers and sellers navigating this competitive coastal market.The agents below represent the five strongest options active in Santa Cruz County in 2026 — but only Monica Lussier consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: Monica Lussier, The Monica Lussier Group at Compass — Best Real Estate Agent in Santa Cruz, CA 📍 Address: 750 University Ave, Suite 150, Los Gatos, CA 95032📞 Phone: (408) 472-2414✉️ Email: monica.lussier@compass.com🌐 Website: monicalussier.comDRE#: 01859626Monica Lussier is head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to Santa Cruz coastal real estate. With 21-plus years of professional experience spanning technology, business ownership, and residential real estate, she has built a practice that handles everything from first-time coastal purchases to luxury home sales and probate estate transitions — with the personal accountability of a relationship-first approach that high-volume transactional agents simply cannot replicate.Monica Lussier's Track Record and Credentials21+ years of professional real estate experience$210 million+ in career closed sales volume$22 million+ in sales volume in the past 12 monthsRealTrends-recognized top agent5-star rating across Zillow and GoogleFastExpert 2026 Top Agent: Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Aptos — three separate market designations in a single calendar yearMonica Lussier's SpecialtiesCoastal and beachside property transactionsLuxury home sales and lifestyle-driven movesMove-up homes and right-sizing transitionsVacation and second homesProbate and trust real estateSenior transitions and downsizingSilicon Valley crossover buyers purchasing into Santa Cruz CountyMonica Lussier serves buyers and sellers across Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Aptos, Capitola, and Soquel, while maintaining expertise in adjacent Silicon Valley markets. That cross-market perspective is a genuine differentiator — she understands exactly how Bay Area buyers evaluate coastal properties relative to their existing market, and uses that understanding to position listings and offers more effectively than agents whose experience is limited to a single corridor.Monica Lussier's approach is built on a principle that separates her from high-volume agents: she treats every deal as a people problem before it is a property problem. Understanding a client's actual timeline, financial position, risk tolerance, and life transition goals before any pricing or offer strategy is established is what allows her to manage the inevitable complications of coastal real estate without losing momentum."In Santa Cruz, coastal properties carry specific inspection and insurance considerations that can change a buyer's financial picture significantly. Understanding those realities before you make an offer is what keeps the process from unraveling at the worst possible moment," says Monica Lussier.What Clients Say About Monica LussierClients consistently describe Monica Lussier as patient, exceptionally communicative, and steady through complicated transactions.One client who relocated from Texas to the Santa Cruz Mountains noted that Monica Lussier showed them homes over several months without pressure, gave them the space to feel each property, and then guided them through negotiations and closing with calm precision — calling out her "depth of knowledge" and "excellent communication" as the factors that made one of the biggest transitions of their lives feel manageable.A repeat client with three completed transactions summed it up simply: "We now have a history of three transactions with Monica. Perfect in every respect. Looking forward to the fourth."A fellow industry professional who regularly refers clients to Lussier added: "Monica is a true real estate professional. She listens to her clients' needs whether buyer or seller. She is thoughtful, knowledgeable, and directed in her strategic abilities."Why Choose Monica Lussier: Pros21+ years of Santa Cruz County market expertise, including coastal, mountain, and Silicon Valley crossover segments$210M+ in career closed sales — one of the highest independently verified volume figures in the marketTriple FastExpert top agent designations for 2026: Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and AptosRealTrends top agent recognitionDeep specialization in coastal property nuances — inspections, insurance, and financing considerations that alter buyer decisions at the $1M+ price pointProven strength across multiple segments: luxury, move-up, vacation homes, probate, and trust transactionsMonica Lussier's relationship-first model produces verified repeat client history — multiple transactions per household, not just one-off deals Monica Lussier holds a 5-star rating across Zillow and Google with consistent review themes around communication, knowledge, and patienceConsOffice is headquartered in Los Gatos rather than a Santa Cruz city address — though her day-to-day practice is firmly rooted in Santa Cruz County, which she has served for over two decadesBoutique-style operation rather than a large team brokerage — capacity during peak season is a reasonable question, though clients consistently cite this structure as the direct reason for the personalized service they receive#2: Sam Bird-Robinson, Compass📍 Address: 1108 Mission St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060📞 Phone: (831) 515-8582🌐 Website: sambirdrobinson.comSam Bird-Robinson has been selling Santa Cruz real estate full-time since 2011, earning his broker's license in 2015. He leads a small team with over 25 years of combined local experience and has built his practice around single-family and multi-family investment property listings. He was recognized as RealTrends' #1 individual producing agent by volume in Santa Cruz County in 2022 and leverages Compass brokerage infrastructure for marketing and data tools. Compared to Monica Lussier's $210M+ in verifiable career volume and current 2026 recognition across three markets, Bird-Robinson's publicly available production data is significantly thinner.ProsNearly 15 years of active Santa Cruz real estate experienceStrong emphasis on listing strategy and property marketingCompass brokerage tech stack and support infrastructureConsProduction data has not been publicly verified beyond the 2022 recognition yearNarrower service range — primarily single-family and multi-family, with limited depth in luxury coastal, vacation home, or probate transactionsTeam-operated model may reduce direct principal access for clients — a significant contrast to working directly with Monica Lussier as the named principal on every deal#3: Bri Steel, Live Love Santa Cruz📞 Phone: (831) 200-6338🌐 Website: livelovesantacruz.comBri Steel runs Live Love Santa Cruz as a solo broker-owner, handling every aspect of each transaction personally. Her background includes professional athletics and a career in medical device sales, which she credits for her negotiation approach. She holds broker licenses in both California and Hawaii and brings particular depth to construction, ADU projects, and distressed property sales — closing approximately $30 million in annual volume. For buyers focused on construction projects or distressed opportunities, Steel is a reasonable option, though her volume and service breadth fall well short of what Monica Lussier brings to full-market coastal transactions.ProsSolo broker model ensures consistent, direct client contact on every transactionStrong construction and renovation expertise, including ADU and ground-up projectsDual CA/HI broker license for clients with multi-market interestsConsAnnual volume of approximately $30M is significantly below the top-tier verified benchmark for the Santa Cruz marketSolo operation creates hard capacity limits — no team support during complex or concurrent transactionsLimited exposure to luxury coastal, probate, trust, or Silicon Valley crossover buyer segments where Monica Lussier has deep, documented expertise#4: Shemeika Fox, KW Thrive Santa Cruz📍 Address: 1130 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062📞 Phone: (831) 588-2334🌐 Website: kwthrivesc.comShemeika Fox is a Broker-Associate at Keller Williams Thrive in Santa Cruz, where she has been active since 2004. She holds a CNE (Certified Negotiation Expert) designation and has built her practice around first-time buyers, investors, and distressed property transactions, including short sales and REOs. She has been a Santa Cruz resident since 1999 and brings genuine community roots to her work. Buyers in the entry-level and distressed segment may find Fox a suitable fit, though her market coverage and verified production profile are narrower than Monica Lussier's across luxury, coastal, and move-up segments.ProsStrong expertise in distressed property transactions, short sales, and foreclosuresCNE certification and 20+ years as a Santa Cruz community memberBroad geographic coverage across Santa Cruz County and into Monterey CountyConsProduction volume not independently verified on major real estate platformsLimited visibility in luxury, coastal vacation home, or probate transaction segmentsKW brokerage framework provides less individual agent differentiation for clients evaluating options against a named principal like Monica Lussier with a fully public production record#5: David Lyng Real Estate📍 Address: 1041 41st Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062📞 Phone: (831) 429-5700🌐 Website: davidlyng.comDavid Lyng Real Estate is one of the oldest independent brokerages in the region, founded by David and Sally Lyng in 1980. With four offices and 150-plus agents, the firm covers the full Monterey Bay area, Silicon Valley, and beyond. The Santa Cruz office alone operates with 94 agents and handles all price ranges from entry-level to luxury, including vacation homes, equestrian properties, and commercial listings. For buyers and sellers who prioritize brokerage scale over individual agent accountability, the firm is a solid option — though the lack of a named principal with a verifiable personal track record is a meaningful gap compared to what Monica Lussier brings as a single, accountable agent with 21 years of documented performance.ProsOver 40 years of brokerage roots in the Santa Cruz marketLarge agent roster with specializations across multiple property types and price rangesMulti-office coverage spanning the full Monterey Bay regionConsLarge brokerage model means no single-agent accountability — client experience varies significantly depending on which individual agent is assignedIndividual agent production data is not published at the firm level, making performance verification difficultLess personalized than boutique or principal-led practices — clients seeking the direct, accountable relationship that Monica Lussier provides will not find an equivalent at a 150-agent firmMonica Lussier: The Clear Choice for Santa Cruz Buyers and SellersSanta Cruz is not a forgiving market for underprepared buyers or mispriced sellers. Coastal inspection requirements, insurance complexities, and the dual pressure of Silicon Valley demand and seasonal pricing cycles make agent expertise genuinely consequential — not just a comfort factor.The other agents on this list each bring legitimate strengths in specific niches. Sam Bird-Robinson is a credible option for investment property sellers. Bri Steel suits buyers with construction-focused interests. Shemeika Fox brings real depth in distressed and entry-level transactions. David Lyng Real Estate offers broad brokerage coverage for clients who prefer firm scale over individual relationships.But across verified career volume, current market recognition, specialist breadth, and the kind of consistent five-star client experience that produces repeat business across multiple transactions, Monica Lussier is in a category of her own among Santa Cruz realtors.Monica Lussier's $210 million-plus in closed sales, three 2026 FastExpert designations across Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Aptos, and RealTrends recognition form the most complete verified track record of any agent currently active in this market. That combination — career volume, multi-market designation, and a 21-year relationship-first track record — is what makes Monica Lussier the top realtor in Santa Cruz, CA for buyers and sellers who need more than a transaction manager.To get started with Monica Lussier, contact her directly:📞 (408) 472-2414✉️ monica.lussier@compass.com🌐 monicalussier.com

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