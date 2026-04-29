Law360 Article on Hikma v. Amarin Explains Skinny Label and Induced Infringement Stakes for Tech Litigators

Abdul Abdullahi’s article discusses how the Supreme Court patent case may affect technology inducement evidence.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abdul Abdullahi, an Intellectual Property Attorney with an electrical engineering background, has published a Law360 Expert Analysis article titled “High Court 'Skinny Label' Case Will Matter To Tech Litigators.”The article discusses Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., No. 24-889, which the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 29, 2026.Although the case is commonly discussed as a pharmaceutical skinny label dispute, Abdullahi’s article focuses on a broader patent litigation issue—whether induced infringement should be evaluated by isolating individual statements or by considering a defendant’s communications and conduct as a whole.The article explains why that issue may matter beyond the pharmaceutical context, including in technology patent cases involving technical documentation, product messaging, design defaults, post-sale support, marketplace statements, and similar conduct-based evidence.Abdullahi is licensed in Texas, Florida, and California, and registered to practice before the USPTO. His practice has focused on patent and copyright litigation, patent preparation and prosecution, and PTAB/IPR proceedings.Read the Law360 article here: https://www.law360.com/articles/2469926 For more information, visit: www.linkedin.com/in/abdulabdul This announcement is for general informational purposes only. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

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