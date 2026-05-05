Modutek to Showcase Advanced Wet Process and Chemical Infrastructure Solutions at SPCC 2026 and CS MANTECH 2026

Modutek Presenting at CS MANTECH and SPCC Conferences Modutek Corporation Booth Photo

Modutek showcases advanced wet process and chemical infrastructure solutions at SPCC 2026 and CS MANTECH 2026 for next-gen semiconductor fabs

Modutek has made strong advances in surface cleaning and single wafer processing for Si, SiC, GaN and compound substrates. SPCC and CS MANTECH are ideal platforms to showcase and collaborate.” — Vineet Shrivastava, CEO, Modutek Corporation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modutek Corporation, a leading provider of semiconductor wet process equipment and chemical infrastructure solutions, today announced its participation in SPCC 2026 and CS MANTECH 2026, two of the industry’s premier forums for innovation in semiconductor manufacturing.

At both conferences, Modutek will present its latest advancements in wet process systems, precision-cleaning technologies, and integrated chemical delivery and waste-handling infrastructure, designed to support next-generation semiconductor fabs, compound-semiconductor manufacturing, and emerging materials such as SiC and GaN.

Driving Innovation in Wet Process and Chemical Infrastructure

With decades of experience serving global semiconductor manufacturers, Modutek continues to expand its portfolio of solutions tailored for high-performance, contamination-controlled environments. At SPCC 2026 and CS MANTECH 2026, the company will highlight:

• Advanced single wafer and batch wet process systems for up to 300mm wafers

• Integrated chemical delivery, distribution, and waste treatment systems

• Air fume scrubbers, acid neutralizers, and ETP solutions for environmental compliance

• Precision parts cleaning systems for semiconductor, medical device, and specialty industries

• Custom automation and process control solutions for improved yield and repeatability

Supporting the Next Wave of Semiconductor Growth

Modutek’s participation comes at a time of rapid global expansion in semiconductor manufacturing, including increasing investments in compound semiconductors, power electronics, and advanced packaging.

“SPCC and CS MANTECH are critical platforms for engaging with industry leaders shaping the future of semiconductor manufacturing,” said Douglas Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Modutek Corporation. “Our focus is on delivering reliable, cost-effective, and scalable wet process and chemical infrastructure solutions that enable our customers to achieve higher yields and operational efficiency.”

Expanding Global and Regional Engagement

In addition to showcasing its technology, Modutek will engage with customers, partners, and research institutions to explore collaborations across:

• Semiconductor fabs and foundries

• Compound semiconductor manufacturing (GaAs, GaN, SiC)

• MEMS and sensor fabrication

• Advanced materials and specialty processing

The company will also highlight its strategic initiatives to support expanding semiconductor ecosystems in regions such as North America and Asia.

About Modutek Corporation

Modutek Corporation is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in semiconductor wet process equipment and chemical infrastructure systems, including wet benches, chemical delivery systems, waste handling solutions, and precision parts cleaning systems. With a strong focus on engineering excellence, customization, and customer support, Modutek serves semiconductor fabs, research institutions, and advanced manufacturing industries worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.modutek.com

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