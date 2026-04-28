Build Your AI Weekend: Arjita Sethi and Brielle Cotterman Host Event Where Women Founders Launch AI Systems Live

Arjita Sethi

Women founders are not behind. They are one weekend away!” — Arjita Sethi

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arjita Sethi , entrepreneurship professor at San Francisco State University, advisory board member at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and Harvard Business Review, and founder of Build with AI, is redefining how non-technical founders engage with artificial intelligence. A solo operator running three revenue-generating brands on under $60,000 in annual operating costs, Sethi has built and scaled AI-driven platforms from scratch, including an ed-tech venture recognized as a semifinalist in the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE competition sponsored by Elon Musk. Her work focuses on teaching founders, professionals, and creators how to implement AI systems directly into their businesses without relying on technical teams.From June 12th-14th, 2026, Sethi will co-host BUILD YOUR AI WEEKEND, a first-of-its-kind, three-day live implementation experience for 50 women founders, alongside Brielle Cotterman. Held at Frontier Towers in San Francisco, the event is designed to move beyond theory and into execution. Attendees will not sit through lectures or leave with unfinished ideas. Instead, they will build and launch fully functioning AI systems inside their businesses in real time, supported by expert guidance throughout the weekend. Doors open Friday at noon, with programming running through Sunday."Women founders are not behind. They are one weekend away," said Sethi. "The tools are here. The systems are here. What has been missing is a room where someone builds it with you, not for you, not on a slide deck, but inside your actual business. That is what BUILD YOUR AI WEEKEND is."The experience was created in response to a critical gap in the market: while awareness of AI is high, safe and strategic implementation remains elusive. Many founders face risks from improper tool usage, including compromised data and blocked accounts, while others remain paralyzed by conflicting narratives of hype or fear.By the end of the weekend, each attendee will leave with three fully operational AI systems embedded in their business: a customized AI Brain tailored to their workflows and voice, a content multiplication system capable of turning one idea into 27 pieces of content, and a lead generation workflow that automates qualification and follow-up. These are not prototypes or course materials, but live systems built on-site. As Build with AI expands into an AI-native university and advisory platform for non-technical founders, BUILD YOUR AI WEEKEND marks the first in a series of immersive, results-driven experiences designed to close the gap between knowledge and execution.

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