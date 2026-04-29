Lantern LNG Selects Honeywell Process and Automation Technologies to Drive Matagorda Bay Facility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lantern LNG Holding Company, LLC (Lantern LNG), a development company focused on building innovative nearshore LNG liquefaction facilities on fixed platforms, today announced its intention to use Honeywell as the end-to-end liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and automation solutions provider for its planned offshore LNG development located off the coast of Texas in Matagorda Bay.Lantern LNG plans to use Honeywell’s full-service LNG technology portfolio, including natural gas pre-treatment, advanced liquefaction and coil-wound heat exchangers, coupled with Honeywell’s automation and digital solutions. Honeywell’s end-to-end process technology and digital solutions can enable efficient overall process optimization with single point accountability, and can integrate real-time data across assets, personnel and processes to boost productivity, reduce risk and drive growth through actionable insights.“Honeywell’s end-to-end approach gives us certainty on design, execution, and long-term operations, which is critical for both bankability and performance,” said David Chung, CEO of Lantern LNG. “By bringing pretreatment, liquefaction, controls and lifecycle support under one investment-grade provider, we are taking an important step in strengthening project certainty and investor confidence.”Lantern LNG’s planned nearshore Matagorda Bay facility aims to produce approximately 12.0 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG in three trains of 4.0 MTPA.“Honeywell is the only technology company with differentiated end-to-end process technologies combined with cutting-edge automation and software capabilities,” said Christina Andersen, President of Gas & LNG at Honeywell. “Our comprehensive, modular LNG solutions provide customers with a streamlined approach that covers the entire value chain, helping reduce project risk, complexity and overall capital expense, helping strengthen global energy security.”Lantern LNG currently expects Final Investment Decision (“FID”) for Train 1 to occur in 2029, with Commercial Operations Date (“COD”) anticipated in late 2031.About Lantern LNG Holding Company, LLCLantern LNG Holding Company, LLC is a Houston-based LNG development company focused on building innovative offshore LNG liquefaction facilities in the Gulf of Mexico. With decades of industry experience, Lantern LNG’s leadership has developed multiple LNG export projects from concept through FID and regulatory approval. Lantern LNG is committed to delivering reliable, flexible LNG supply backed by cost effective, efficient modular designs and world-class partnerships.About HoneywellHoneywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

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