FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026

Department of Public Safety’s move of automated crime victim notification system in-house will reduce operational costs, allowing more funding for victim services Update of Missouri Automated Victim Notification System (MOVANS) will require some users to update their registrations by May 4 to continue receiving notifications

The Department of Public Safety is preparing to deploy a major update to the Missouri Automated Victim Notification System (MOVANS) on May 5, 2026. MOVANS is a tool that enables registered crime victims and concerned citizens to automatically receive information related to upcoming court events, changes to the custody status of offenders and other key events in their cases. All registrations must be updated to select SMS Text or Email by May 4, 2026, to continue receiving notifications. Phone and VINELink App notifications will no longer be available.

The changeover from the third-party provider DPS has been utilizing for MOVANS will significantly reduce operational costs. Savings from the changeover will directly benefit Missouri’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund, which provides assistance to individual victims and their families who meet eligibility requirements of the Department of Public Safety Crime Victims’ Compensation Program, the Child Physical Abuse and Sexual Assault Forensics programs and the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

Going forward, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Criminal Justice Information Services will manage data and information sharing services previously provided by the third-party vendor’s platform, VINELink. The change is expected to reduce the cost of notifying victims about changes in their cases from over $110,000 a month to under $15,000 a month.

With this launch, the Missouri Department of Corrections will be able to leverage the system’s new case management component to provide advanced internal case management and tracking capabilities. The process to update an existing registration or request a new registration for an offender in the custody of DOC will not change.

MOVANS offers a Search Feature to register for notifications about Missouri court events, offenders under supervision of a local jail/detention center or the Missouri Department of Corrections.

EFFECTIVE MAY 5, 2026, PHONE AND VINELink App NOTIFICATIONS WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE.

THIS MAY REQUIRE REGISTRANTS TO UPDATE THEIR REGISTRATION PREFERENCES.

For notifications about COURT EVENTS for ALL OFFENDERS and the CUSTODY STATUS OF OFFENDERS UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF A LOCAL JAIL/DETENTION CENTER, users can create a new registration or update an existing registration by visiting VINELink or contact:

movans@dps.mo.gov or (573) 526-1929 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday



For notifications about the CUSTODY STATUS OF OFFENDERS UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, users must request a new registration or an update to an existing registration by contacting the Missouri Department of Corrections at:

crimevictims@doc.mo.gov or (573) 526-6516 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

All registrations must be updated to include SMS Text or Email by May 4, 2026, to continue receiving notifications.



If a registration is not updated to include SMS Text or Email by May 4, 2026, re-registration is required. For assistance, please contact MOVANS or the Missouri Department of Corrections using the contact information above.

No action is required for current MOVANS users already receiving SMS Text and/or Email notifications.

The MobilePatrol Public Safety App and the Missouri Sheriff Connect App are not affiliated with the Missouri Department of Public Safety or MOVANS. Individuals seeking notifications through these resources should direct inquiries to those service providers.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov