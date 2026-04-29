Healthcare Price Transparency Data Is Reshaping Provider Contracting, Industry Leaders Say

Leaders from ChristianaCare, Newport Healthcare, and Serif Health share how price transparency is transforming negotiation, expansion, and decision-making

We’ve had payers come to us because providers were using our data in negotiations, and the payers were impressed by it. That’s some thawing in the relationship.” — Rafiq Ahmed, Co-Founder & CEO of Serif Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serif Health , a healthcare cost intelligence and analytics platform, convened a virtual roundtable with healthcare finance and contracting leaders to examine how price transparency data is evolving from regulatory compliance into a core input for negotiation, planning, and growth decisions.The discussion highlighted a clear shift across the industry: price transparency data is no longer theoretical—it is actively being used to benchmark rates, align internal stakeholders, and negotiate with payers using shared visibility into the market. As adoption accelerates, organizations that are not using the data risk entering contract cycles at a disadvantage.Participants included Barry Dahllof Jr., Vice President of Enterprise Contracting and Payor Relations at ChristianaCare; Jeff Griffin, Senior Vice President of Payor Relations at Newport Healthcare; Rick Haddock, President of Haddock Healthcare Consulting; and Rafiq Ahmed, Co-Founder and CEO of Serif Health.Not long ago, gaining insight into competitor reimbursement rates required manual workarounds. “I’d be hunting down EOBs from people who would share with me,” said Dahllof. “That was the only way to get that information back then.” Today, publicly available pricing data has fundamentally changed that dynamic, giving providers a clearer view of market benchmarks and enabling more informed, data-driven negotiations.That visibility is reshaping negotiations—and expectations. Dahllof noted that when payers misrepresent market positioning, it can erode trust. “When someone tells me something that’s not true like, ‘you are the highest in the market,’ when I know on certain things we are the lowest, I start questioning their integrity. That hurts the relationship long-term.”Ahmed noted that this shift is beginning to influence both sides of the negotiating table. “We’ve had payers come to us because providers were using our data in negotiations, and the payers were impressed by it,” he said. “That’s some thawing in the relationship.”Beyond negotiations, organizations are using price transparency data to align internal stakeholders before engaging payers. Griffin described it as a tool for grounding decisions in market reality. “I can quickly look at the data and say, ‘Look, here’s the top end of the market—you really think we’re going to ask for double that?’ That’s really been the secret sauce for me. A real game changer.”That internal alignment is increasingly critical as organizations seek approval for rate strategies and expansion plans. “The biggest decisions come into play using this data when we’re trying to get rates approved by executive leadership,” Griffin added. “Being able to really show that proof of why we’re coming in at a proposed rate is where it matters most.”The implications extend beyond individual negotiations. Haddock, who advises health systems nationally, emphasized that organizations not using price transparency data are operating with a structural disadvantage. “Health systems that are not using price transparency data strategically are operating with an information gap that their payers do not have,” he said. “Every contract cycle that passes without a provider using this data is a cycle where they may be agreeing to terms without fully understanding where they stand in the market.”Providers are also using the data to evaluate opportunities in new markets, where historical benchmarks may not exist. Dahllof noted that access to external market data has been particularly valuable as ChristianaCare expands beyond its core geography. “We didn’t have insight into what other providers are getting in those markets when they’re outside of our typical reimbursement methodologies. So, it’s super helpful there.”As confidence in pricing data grows, leaders expect its role to expand beyond contracting into broader strategic decision-making. Ahmed pointed to emerging opportunities in analytics and AI-driven applications built on increasingly reliable datasets. “Now, a better rate doesn’t necessarily mean a higher rate,” he said. “It means understanding how reimbursements are structured and connecting that to operating margins. When both sides share that understanding, the negotiation can shift from a zero-sum contest over numbers to a discussion grounded in what the market shows and where there are opportunities for shared wins.”The roundtable underscored a broader inflection point: price transparency is no longer simply about access to data. It is about how effectively organizations use that data to compete, grow, and make decisions in an increasingly visible market.

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