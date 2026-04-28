FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 10, 2026

Governor Kehoe Reports on Success of Missouri’s Operation Relentless Pursuit in First Year of Operations ORP officers arrested suspects wanted in 26 murders or homicides among over 1,500 total arrests

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe reported that in its first year of operations, Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP) task force officers arrested or assisted in the arrests of 1,585 fugitives wanted for outstanding felony warrants. The total includes individuals arrested in connection with a total of 26 murder or homicide charges. The arrests resulted in clearing 2,699 outstanding arrest warrants across 83 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis. Additional arrests have taken place in the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. A total of 119 illegally possessed guns were also seized by ORP officers, who began field operations on April 7, 2025. All totals are through April 6, 2026.

Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov