Secretary Naig Thanks Iowa Senate for Unanimous Passage of Iowa Farm Act

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 28, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today thanked the Iowa Senate for its unanimous passage of the Iowa Farm Act, Senate File 2465, by a vote of 47-0.

“I appreciate members of the Iowa Senate for their support in advancing the Iowa Farm Act with a strong bi-partisan vote. Thank you to Sen. Annette Sweeney and Sen. Tom Shipley for managing the bill through the process, Sen. Dawn Driscoll for her leadership of the Agriculture Committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh for his work to move this legislation forward. This comprehensive legislation reflects input from farmers and stakeholders across the state and includes real steps to strengthen Iowa’s agricultural economy and support rural communities. I’m encouraged to see the bill continue to move forward through the legislative process, and we hope to get a unified version to Gov. Reynolds for her signature soon.”

About the Iowa Farm Act

The Iowa Farm Act is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive legislative package introduced by Secretary Naig. It is designed to support Iowa farmers, strengthen rural communities, and position the state’s agricultural economy for long-term success. The bill reflects priorities identified by farmers, agribusinesses, and stakeholders and delivers practical solutions to today’s challenges while preparing for the future. The legislation expands economic opportunities by supporting value-added agriculture, agritourism, and new market access. It also provides targeted tax relief and regulatory clarity to reduce costs, promote fairness, and support farm succession. The package invests in the next generation of agriculture by prioritizing beginning farmers and strengthening the rural veterinary workforce. Additionally, it enhances Iowa’s biosecurity and foreign animal disease preparedness while protecting farmer confidentiality during emergencies. Finally, the Iowa Farm Act modernizes state operations and improves efficiency to better serve farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities.