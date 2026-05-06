Embryo Donation International Partners with National Embryo Donation Center to Serve Patients in Southwest Florida

Craig R. Sweet, M.D., CEO, Medical Director

New partnership expands patient access to family-building through embryo donation

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Craig Sweet, founder and medical director of Florida-based Embryo Donation International (EDI), is proud to announce a new partnership with the Tennessee-based National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC). As an NEDC affiliate clinic, EDI will now provide testing, medical procedures, and embryo transfers for couples who wish to expand their families through the NEDC’s faith-based embryo donation/embryo adoption program. EDI provides care closer to home for NEDC patients in the Southeastern United States and for those who just want to visit beautiful Southwest Florida.The partnership arose from the common purpose shared by EDI and the NEDC to help families who long to have a child. Both organizations share a commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care and to giving frozen embryos the opportunity for life.Board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility as well as obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Sweet founded EDI in 2011 to increase the number of cryopreserved embryos donated while reducing the number of frozen embryos discarded or abandoned. Since the beginning, EDI has helped match donated embryos with patients in need, giving them the best possible choice and experience by providing a large selection of embryos and unparalleled medical support. Dr. Sweet has welcomed patients in Southwest Florida since 1991 at his private practice, Specialists in Reproductive Medicine & Surgery, in Fort Myers.“This journey is deeply personal and emotional, and for some patients, a faith-based approach is important,” Dr. Sweet says. “This new partnership will give patients more options, without the need to travel all the way to Tennessee for the frozen embryo transfer process. Additionally, some NEDC patients might prefer to travel to sunny Southwest Florida for their embryo transfer. Regardless of the path they take, embryo donation is an excellent way to grow a family, and I’m delighted to help build families in partnership with the NEDC.”Patients who choose an NEDC embryo and wish to have their embryo transferred at EDI can expect a seamless experience. The embryos will be securely transported to EDI’s IVF laboratory, and all appointments for medical clearance and embryo transfer will be scheduled with Dr. Sweet in Fort Myers, at the patients’ convenience."Dr. Sweet is someone we know and respect in this field," said NEDC President Dr. Jeffrey Keenan. “His long-standing commitment to embryo donation, reproductive ethics, and patient care makes him an ideal partner for the NEDC. This affiliation will benefit many NEDC families in the Southeast for whom receiving treatment in Fort Myers is more convenient than traveling to Knoxville."For more information about embryo donation and the EDI/NEDC partnership, visit https://embryodonation.com/nedc-recipients.php About Embryo Donation InternationalEmbryo Donation International (EDI) is a private reproductive endocrinology and infertility practice located in Fort Myers, Florida. Founded by Dr. Craig R. Sweet in 2011 as an expansion of Specialists in Reproductive Medicine & Surgery’s existing 10-year-old embryo donation program, EDI is one of the most experienced and cost-effective embryo donation centers in the United States. EDI's mission is to reduce the number of frozen embryos abandoned or discarded by matching embryos to patients in need, regardless of race, religion, ancestry, sexual preference, or marital status. For more information, visit www.EmbryoDonation.com About the National Embryo Donation CenterThe NEDC is the World Leader in Embryo Adoption, with about 1,700 babies born through its program to date, the most of any embryo adoption organization. The faith-based NEDC is committed to protecting the lives and dignity of frozen embryos while helping married couples build the families they have longed for. The NEDC’s website is www.embryodonation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.