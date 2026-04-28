NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI‘I-PHILIPPINES BUSINESS TRADESHOW, SYMPOSIUM AND RECEPTION SET FOR MAY 19

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT DIVISION

DENNIS T. LING

ADMINISTRATOR

HAWAI‘I-PHILIPPINES BUSINESS TRADESHOW, SYMPOSIUM AND RECEPTION SET FOR MAY 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), in partnership with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i (FCCH), the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu and the Hawai‘i Philippines Business & Economic Council, will present the Hawai‘i–Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach.

The event will feature Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos and Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald Kouchi as keynote speakers during the symposium. Governor Marcos is a relative of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., adding prominence to this year’s program.

This year’s symposium aims to deepen collaboration and expand economic opportunities strengthened through the longstanding sister‑state relationship between Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte, as well as broader partnerships with the Philippines. The program will bring together leaders from government, business, education, culture and community sectors from both Hawai‘i and the Philippines.

“Hawai‘i and the Philippines share a deep history of friendship, family and economic partnership,” said Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald Kouchi. “As we look to the future, our greatest opportunities lie in continuing to build these connections — supporting local businesses, strengthening cultural ties and creating pathways that benefit communities on both sides of the Pacific. This event is an important reminder that when our islands collaborate, we grow stronger together.”

In conjunction with the symposium, the tradeshow will showcase a range of unique Filipino products from Hawai‘i and the province of Ilocos Norte, creating new channels for commercial exchange and cultural appreciation.

Two panel discussions will be featured during the symposium:

Panel I: Island Economies in Partnership – Trade, Investment and Market Access

This discussion will explore how Hawaiʻi and key Philippine provinces can expand two‑way trade, strengthen logistics and market access and scale provincial product exports into Hawai‘i. Panelists will also examine pathways for Hawai‘i-made goods and services to broaden their presence across Philippine partner regions, while highlighting the influential role of Filipino diaspora business networks.

Panel II: Workforce, Talent and Innovation Across Borders

This session will address workforce shortages in Hawai‘i — particularly in healthcare, education, tourism and hospitality — and the opportunities for skills alignment and talent exchange with Philippine provinces. Leaders will discuss strategies for developing international talent pipelines, improving economic mobility for youth and advancing innovation through cross-regional collaboration.

The evening will conclude with a dinner banquet featuring remarks by Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, followed by a reaffirmation-signing ceremony celebrating 22 years of sister‑state relations between Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte with Governor Marcos.

For more information and to register, please visit: filipinochamber.org/event-6627517

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT )

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawai‘i and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: invest.hawaii.gov

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