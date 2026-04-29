'Parole Violation Handbook' Now Available Online, Throughout Utah Correctional and Parole Offices

New resource expands access and clarifies the parole violation process for individuals statewide

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is committed to ensuring that individuals granted parole understand the consequences of parole violations” — Blake Hill, Board Chair

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is proud to announce the publication and distribution of the "Parole Violation Handbook." This comprehensive guide is designed to provide clarity on the parole violation process, continuing the Board's commitment to transparency and accessibility for all individuals under its jurisdiction.The new handbook serves as a resource for individuals on parole and their families, offering clarity on the process beginning with an initial parole violation allegation and culminating in a Board decision regarding that violation. It builds upon the successful foundation of "An Inmate's Guide to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole," released in July 2025. The handbook has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from incarcerated individuals and their families. Access to this information has led to a noticeable reduction in questions about the process.“The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is committed to ensuring that individuals granted parole understand the consequences of parole violations,” said Blake Hills, Board Chair. “We believe that by providing accessible information, we can better support successful reintegration into our communities and promote public safety.”The Parole Violation Handbook is also a demonstration of the Board's alignment with the state's GRIT (Growth, Resilience, Innovation, and Transparency) initiative, furthering efforts to increase transparency with the public and those engaging with the justice system.The handbook is available immediately in the following locations:● Adult Probation & Parole (AP&P) Offices across the state.● Utah State Correctional Facility and Central Utah Correctional Facility.● County Jails participating in the Inmate Placement Program (IPP).● Online as a downloadable PDF at https://bop.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/Final-PV-Handbook.pdf The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is an independent body established by the Utah Constitution. The Board plays a critical role in the State's criminal justice administration, making fair and informed decisions on parole-related matters, thereby contributing to public safety and offender rehabilitation. For more information, visit bop.utah.gov.# # #

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