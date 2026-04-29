Rosemont Media to Exhibit and Lecture at The Aesthetic MEET 2026 in Boston

Rosemont Media will be attending The Aesthetic MEET symposium in Boston, an event hosted by The Aesthetic Society®.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemont Media, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in plastic surgery, is proud to announce its attendance at The Aesthetic MEET 2026 in Boston. As one of the premier annual events for plastic surgeons and aesthetic professionals hosted by The Aesthetic Society, The Aesthetic MEET brings together top innovators, educators, and industry leaders for several days of advanced education, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences. Attendees can visit Rosemont Media's booth to learn more about the company’s cutting-edge marketing solutions designed specifically for aesthetic practices.A highlight of this year’s conference will be a CME course by Rosemont Media CEO Keith C. Humes, titled “The Future of Plastic Surgery Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search and AI.” Scheduled for Friday, May 15th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, the session will explore how evolving digital strategies are reshaping the way plastic surgeons connect with patients. He will discuss essential plastic surgery SEO principles, the growing influence of artificial intelligence in search, including emerging AI search strategies for plastic surgery , and how practices can adapt to remain competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.Event and Lecture Details:• Dates: May 15–17, 2026• Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA• Rosemont Media Booth: #830• Lecture Title: The Future of Plastic Surgery Marketing: Mastering SEO, Search and AI• Lecture Time: May 15, 2:00-4:00pmThe Aesthetic MEET is widely recognized as a cornerstone event in the field of aesthetic medicine, offering a robust program that includes expert-led lectures, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops. With a strong emphasis on innovation and education, the symposium provides attendees with valuable insights into the latest surgical techniques, emerging technologies, and practice management strategies. It also serves as a dynamic platform for professionals to collaborate, exchange ideas, and stay at the forefront of industry advancements.With nearly two decades of experience, Rosemont Media continues to help plastic surgeons elevate their online presence through customized website design, search engine optimization, and comprehensive digital marketing strategies. The team looks forward to connecting with both new and existing clients in Boston, sharing insights on the future of marketing, and supporting aesthetic professionals in achieving long-term growth and success.About Rosemont MediaSan Diego-based Rosemont Media is a specialized digital marketing firm serving plastic surgeons and other medical professionals. The company provides comprehensive services such as plastic surgery website design, SEO, content creation, and strategic online marketing. For nearly 20 years, Rosemont Media has partnered with practices to improve their digital reach and patient engagement. By emphasizing customized digital marketing strategies for plastic surgeons and data-driven results, the team is dedicated to helping clients achieve sustained growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.To learn more about Rosemont Media, visit rosemontmedia.com and facebook.com/rosemontmedia.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/keiths-corner/rosemont-media-to-exhibit-and-lecture-at-the-aesthetic-meet-2026-in-boston/ ###Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.