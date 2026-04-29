Rodriguez & Associates Secures Over $5 Million in Fairfax School District Abuse Settlement

Over $5 Million Settlement in Fairfax School District Abuse Case

Settlement Reached With Fairfax School District and Bakersfield Church Over Allegations of Sexual Abuse by Former Vice Principal

This case is about how our church and our school ignored, failed, and ultimately betrayed an 11-year-old girl. The abuse in this case was 100% preventable because of multiple red flags.” — Daniel Rodriguez, Founder and President of Rodriguez & Associates

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A settlement exceeding $5 million was reached ahead of trial in a civil lawsuit against the Fairfax School District and a Bakersfield church over allegations that a former vice principal sexually abused an 11-year-old student. The claims sparked significant concerns in the local community about student safety and institutional accountability (case number BCV-20-102793).Filed in 2020 by Rodriguez & Associates on behalf of the plaintiffs, the lawsuit alleged that both the Fairfax School District and the Assembly of God Church failed to protect a minor who was sexually abused by Donald Ricketts between 2006 and 2007, beginning when she was 11 years old. The complaint alleged negligence, failure to supervise, and institutional liability, asserting that both entities breached their duty of care. It further alleged that the abuse occurred in the absence of adequate safeguards and that existing policies were not followed or enforced. According to the complaint, both the school district and the church were aware of prior concerns or warning signs and failed to take appropriate action to prevent further harm.“This case is about how our church and our school, in this case, ignored, failed, and ultimately betrayed an 11-year-old girl,” said Daniel Rodriguez , founder and president of Rodriguez & Associates, who led the plaintiffs' legal team. “The abuse in this case was 100% preventable because of multiple red flags.”The case, which was scheduled to proceed to trial, was finalized in the eleventh hour after months of negotiations had stalled due to the defendant’s refusal to meet the firm’s bottom line. The Fairfax School District agreed to a $5 million settlement , while the terms of the settlement with the Assembly of God Church remain confidential. Damages for the plaintiff included physical injury, ongoing emotional distress, and psychological harm as a result of the abuse, requiring continued care and treatment. While no financial recovery can undo the harm suffered, the settlement represents accountability for the failures that allowed the abuse to occur and provides meaningful support for the survivor.In a separate criminal trial in 2013, Ricketts, then vice principal of Fairfax Middle School, board member of the Assembly of god church, and a former Arvin police officer, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and was sentenced to three years in prison.Chantal Trujillo, senior partner, Danay Gonzalez, partner, and Alexis Paredez, associate, joined Daniel Rodriguez on the Rodriguez & Associates trial team.About Rodriguez & AssociatesRodriguez & Associates is a leading Kern County personal injury law firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. With over $1 billion recovered and multiple record-setting verdicts, the firm has built a reputation for challenging powerful defendants and delivering results in high-stakes cases throughout the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Its attorneys combine deep trial experience with a client-first approach rooted in accountability and justice. Learn more at https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/

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