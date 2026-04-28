Online Auction of the Mountain View Colonial Park Estate in Monument, CO begins Monday, May 11th

17270 Colonial Park Dr, Monument, CO 80132

Previously listed at $3.25M, the fully furnished Colonial Park Estate will be offered via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.25M.

TRAVELERS REST, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the upcoming auction of The Colonial Park Estate, an exceptional residence with commanding views of Pikes Peak. On 2.5± private acres, the estate offers a rare balance of seclusion and accessibility within one of Colorado’s most desirable corridors, just minutes from Colorado Springs and within easy reach of Denver, Garden of the Gods, Palmer Lake, and The Promenade Shops at Briargate. The online auction will begin Monday, May 11, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. MDT, with a starting bid of $1.25 million.Ideally positioned near The Club at Flying Horse, one of the region’s most distinguished private golf destinations and resorts, the property offers proximity to championship golf, refined dining, and a curated calendar of member experiences that define the community’s lifestyle.Spanning 7,269± square feet, the fully reimagined residence, expertly designed and furnished by Tiffany Homes, features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. The home is offered fully furnished and thoughtfully designed for both refined living and exceptional entertaining. The gourmet chef’s kitchen is equipped with three sinks, three dishwashers, and three ovens, complemented by two built-in column refrigerators and a separate freezer. A secondary scullery and prep kitchen allow for seamless service and staging, while a two-tier island and pass-through window connect effortlessly to the outdoor living areas.“Pikes Peak becomes part of the home, with views that evolve throughout the day and create a distinct atmosphere from morning through evening,” said Tiffany Black of RE/MAX Properties.Purpose-built spaces throughout the estate cater to collectors and connoisseurs. A dedicated auto lounge presents prized vehicles in a gallery-like setting, seamlessly integrated into the home’s design. Nearby, a glass-enclosed wine vault showcases a curated collection, while an adjacent fully outfitted bar provides a setting for entertaining. The custom theater provides a flexible big screen experience for large-scale hosting of major sporting events.The estate also features a 3-car attached garage, along with a detached 35’ by 35’ RV garage and workshop, providing ample space for automotive collections, recreational equipment, and bespoke projects.The Colonial Park Estate is being offered in cooperation with Tiffany Black of RE/MAX Properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, May 11th at 9:00 am MDT. Previews will be held Friday, May 8th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 9th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, May 10th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/co . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

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