Flowt And Corpay Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Payment Optionality For Business

Partnership Gives Corpay Clients Access to Innovative Credit Card Payment Tools for Cash Flow Optimization

Flowt allows businesses to use credit cards to better manage cash flow while continuing to work with vendors on their existing terms.” — Alec Spears, Partner Manager at Corpay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flowt , a leading innovator in payment and cash flow optimization, today announced a strategic partnership with Corpay , a global S&P 500 corporate payments company. The strategic partnership gives Corpay clients access to innovative payment tools that may have previously been cost-prohibitive.Flowt’s core business is empowering companies to optimize their cash flow by using credit cards that offer cash back to pay all bills, even those requiring ACH payment. “That fits perfectly with Corpay’s mission of modernizing and simplifying the payment process,” said Anwar Daniels, Flowt’s Founder and CEO.By integrating Flowt’s platform into Corpay’s ecosystem, customers can seamlessly access these capabilities within their existing payment workflows, reducing friction while expanding optionality.“Providing our clients with more ways to pay—and more control over how and when they pay—is central to our strategy,” said Alec Spears, Partner Manager at Corpay. “Flowt allows businesses to use credit cards to better manage cash flow while continuing to work with vendors on their existing terms.”This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to modernizing business payments—giving companies practical tools to improve cash flow without adding complexity to their operations._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

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