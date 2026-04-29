Two Truck Drivers Built a National Pool Rental Marketplace on Their Off-Hours

Pool Rental Near Me co-founders Brandon Elias (left) and Derek Bowen, the two truck drivers behind the bootstrapped pool rental marketplace.

Bootstrapped pool rental marketplace surpasses 100K quarterly impressions, grew 7x in Q1 2026, operates in 40+ states with 10% host fee.

We built this the way hosts would build it if hosts ran the company. If a homeowner is opening their backyard to another family, they deserve to keep the money.” — Derek Bowen, CEO & Co-Founder, Pool Rental Near Me

RIVERSIDE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two working-class truck drivers have spent the last several years quietly building one of America's fastest-growing pool rental marketplaces — entirely on their off-hours. Derek Bowen and Brandon Elias, co-founders of Pool Rental Near Me (PRNM), did not raise venture capital. They wrote business plans on laptops, answered host emails between shifts, and built a national platform during rest breaks, evenings, and weekends.PRNM now operates across more than 40 U.S. states and ranks on the first page of Google for hundreds of pool-rental-related queries. Search visibility grew more than 7x in the first quarter of 2026 — from roughly 4,700 monthly impressions in January to over 33,500 in April — with quarterly impressions exceeding 100,000. The company is expanding operations to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2026 as it launches a national host recruitment push ahead of the summer season.The Lowest Host Fees in the IndustryPRNM charges hosts a flat 10% platform fee — roughly half the rate charged by larger industry competitors. Hosts set their own hours, house rules, and pricing, and keep 90% of every booking. The company supports its host community with free water safety training through the PRNM Learning Academy, customizable liability waivers, and one-on-one onboarding support. PRNM Corp carries $2 million in commercial general liability coverage."We built this the way hosts would build it if hosts ran the company," said Derek Bowen, CEO and co-founder. "If a homeowner is opening their backyard to another family, they deserve to keep the money. A 10% fee reflects that. We kept it simple, we kept it fair, and we kept it honest."Co-founder Brandon Elias, who serves as COO, spent years running local routes in the Los Angeles area while building the company on nights and weekends. "Neither of us had an office," Elias said. "We had laptops, coffee, and the hours between shifts. Every piece of this platform got built during breaks, on weekends, and at the kitchen table after the kids went to bed. That's the work. That's the company."How It Works for HomeownersHomeowners list their pool on PoolRentalNearMe.com, set their hourly rate, and approve bookings through the platform. A typical pool in a mid-sized U.S. market books between $45 and $60 per hour, with hosts keeping 90% of the revenue. For homeowners facing summer utility bills and pool maintenance costs, a few weekend bookings a month can offset a meaningful portion of the seasonal cost of ownership.The platform handles payments, guest verification, and secure booking confirmations. Hosts decide when they're open and who they approve.Homeowners can estimate their pool's monthly earning potential using the free PRNM earnings calculator at hostpro.poolrentalnearme.com, or learn more about hosting at poolrentalnearme.com/p/hosting.Why NowSummer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most expensive on record for American families. With travel costs elevated and grocery inflation persistent, traditional vacations are out of reach for many households. PRNM's guest base consists primarily of local families booking affordable, private day-use experiences in their own cities — generating steady, repeatable local demand for hosts rather than one-off tourist traffic."The larger platforms forgot who the business is for," Bowen added. "We didn't. We're two working guys who built the platform we wished existed when we started. That's the whole story."About Pool Rental Near MePool Rental Near Me (PRNM Corp) is a peer-to-peer pool rental marketplace connecting backyard pool owners with families seeking affordable, private swim experiences by the hour. Co-founded by Derek Bowen and Brandon Elias, PRNM operates in more than 40 U.S. states and charges hosts a flat 10% platform fee. The company supports hosts with free water safety training, customizable liability waivers, and dedicated onboarding, and carries $2 million in commercial general liability coverage. PRNM is headquartered in Riverside, California, is expanding operations to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2026, and remains bootstrapped and entirely founder-built. Learn more at PoolRentalNearMe.com.

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