Amenities As Productivity Drivers: How Skanska’s Norton Rose Fulbright Tower Is Redefining the Houston Tenant Experience

Tenfold Exterior (credit - Alex Montoya) The Summit (credit - Skanska USA) Fitness Center (credit - Skanska USA)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As workplace expectations continue to evolve, Houston’s Norton Rose Fulbright Tower is setting a new standard for how thoughtfully designed amenities can enhance productivity, well-being and overall tenant experience. Developed by Skanska, the 28-story, LEED Platinum-certified tower at 1550 Lamar reflects a growing shift in office design, where access to wellness, nature and convenience are no longer perks, but essential components of the modern workday.Located adjacent to Discovery Green, the building offers tenants immediate access to one of downtown Houston’s most dynamic green spaces. Studies have shown that time spent outdoors – whether walking, taking meetings or simply stepping away from a desk – can improve focus, reduce stress and increase overall productivity. At Norton Rose Fulbright Tower, that connection to nature is seamlessly integrated into the tenant experience, both inside and outside the building.At the heart of the tower’s wellness offering is Renew, a spa-like, 7,000-square-foot fitness center. Complete with a tenant lounge and flexible studio space, Renew hosts group classes such as yoga and Pilates, as well as opportunities for personal training, encouraging tenants to incorporate movement into their daily routines.Above the city, the building’s rooftop terraces and The Summit, its tenant-exclusive gathering and event space, extend this wellness-driven approach even further. Landscaped with native plantings, pollinator-friendly gardens, and shaded green spaces, the terraces create a series of elevated environments where tenants can gather, recharge or work in a setting that prioritizes both comfort and connection to nature.The amenity experience continues as ground level with two distinct food and beverage destinations that bring convenience and quality directly into the workday. Zaranda, the latest concept from acclaimed Houston chef Hugo Ortega, offers a refined take on Mexican and Las Californias cuisine, while Tenfold Coffee Company provides thoughtfully sourced coffee and light fare – ideal for quick meetings, casual breaks or grabbing items to-go.Additional features, including on-site bike access for tenants and thoughtfully programmed common spaces, further reinforce the building’s commitment to flexibility and balance. As the traditional 9-to-5 workday continues its shift, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower is designed to support how people live and work today – blurring the lines between professional productivity and personal well-being.Further enhancing the day-to-day experience, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower offers a robust calendar of complimentary monthly programming designed to surprise and delight tenants while fostering connection and convenience in the workplace. These curated activations, provided at no cost, transform routine workdays into memorable moments, with recent highlights ranging from hands-on experiences like tea blending and flower arrangement classes to indulgent pop-up treats stations. Seasonal and cultural celebrations, including a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year and holiday gift-wrapping services, are complemented by lifestyle-focused offerings such as fragrance and hat bars, cocktail-making classes, happy hours, and even a festive rosé brunch, reinforcing the building’s commitment to creating a hospitality-driven environment where tenants feel valued and energized throughout the year.“Today’s workforce expects more from the office environment,” said Matt Damborsky, Executive Vice President at Skanska USA Commercial Development. “By integrating amenities that support wellness, convenience and connection, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower creates an ecosystem where tenants can perform at their best while also prioritizing their health and quality of life.”For additional information, please contact:Stuart Rosenberg, Public Content, 713.524.2800, stuart@public-content.comCaroline Fertitta, Public Content, 713.524.2800, caroline@public-content.comChristopher Westley, Skanska, 857.472.4619, Christopher.westley@skanska.comAbout SkanskaAt Skanska USA Commercial Development, we create sustainable, design driven office, multi family, and lab environments that help customers thrive. Since launching U.S. operations in 2009, we’ve delivered more than 8.1 million square feet across major urban markets, leveraging the strength of a global, self financed developer to build healthy, future ready places. With $5.0 billion invested in ground up commercial projects and a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045, we focus on shaping spaces that elevate the tenant experience, support the environment, and attract leading companies.# # #

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