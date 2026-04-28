The Advocates Injury Attorneys Expands to Denver, Bringing Experienced Personal Injury Representation to Colorado

The Advocates Injury Attorneys opens in Denver, expanding personal injury and car accident services for victims across Colorado.

Our job is to provide real help, clear advice, and strong representation so our clients can focus on healing while we focus on their case.” — Damian Kidd

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advocates Injury Attorneys is expanding to Denver, bringing its client-focused approach, experienced legal team, and strong commitment to helping injury victims across Colorado pursue justice and compensation. Known for its work in personal injury law and car accident law , the firm is opening its Denver office to provide guidance, legal representation, and practical support for individuals and families facing difficult circumstances after an accident.For years, The Advocates has helped clients understand their rights, protect their interests, and move through the legal process with confidence. The expansion to Denver reflects the firm’s continued growth and its mission to make experienced injury attorneys more accessible to people who need help after a serious injury, car accident, or other situation caused by someone else’s negligence.The new office will focus on two core practice areas: personal injury law and car accident law. In both areas, The Advocates works to help clients recover compensation for medical costs, lost money, property damage, pain, and the long-term effects an injury can have on a person’s life, family, and future. The law firm understands that every case is personal, and every client needs clear information, honest advice, and a team that will stand on their side from the first consultation to the final outcome.“Opening an office in Denver is an important next step for our firm,” said Damian Kidd, an attorney with The Advocates Injury Attorneys since 2007 and currently the managing partner of The Idaho Advocates . “We have built our work around helping injured people get answers, understand their rights, and pursue the compensation they deserve. We are proud to bring that same level of care, experience, and legal support to Colorado clients.”The Advocates has earned a reputation for making the legal process easier to understand for people dealing with stressful issues after an accident. Whether someone is facing medical bills, insurance claims, lost work, or questions about evidence and next steps, the firm aims to provide straightforward guidance in a way that helps clients feel informed and supported. Many people do not know what action to take after an injury, what information matters most, or how to protect their case in the early stages. The Advocates is built to help in exactly those moments.The Denver team will work with clients in a wide range of personal injury and car accident matters, including cases involving negligent drivers, serious collisions, and other accident-related claims. The firm’s attorneys and lawyers understand that no two cases are the same. Every situation involves different evidence, different needs, and different circumstances, which is why the firm approaches each client with individual care and attention. From the first phone call through consultation, investigation, negotiation, and, when necessary, trial, The Advocates is committed to building strong cases designed to produce meaningful results.At its core, the firm believes legal services should be accessible and client-centered. Injury victims often have questions about laws, costs, court procedures, insurance issues, and the overall process. They may be unsure whether they have a valid claim, whether they should speak with a lawyer, or what compensation may be available. The Advocates helps answer those questions and provides the resources, knowledge, and expertise people need to make informed decisions.“People who come to us are often dealing with one of the hardest periods of their life,” Kidd said. “They may be worried about money, medical care, property damage, missed work, and what comes next for their family. Our job is to provide real help, clear advice, and strongrepresentation so our clients can focus on healing while we focus on their case.”The Colorado expansion also reflects the firm’s belief that injury victims deserve attorneys who combine legal experience with compassion. Personal injury law is not just about paperwork, claims, or court filings. It is about people, their recovery, and the outcomes that can shape their future. The Advocates understands that behind every injury case is a real person whose life has been disrupted, and whose rights deserve protection.With its Denver office, The Advocates plans to serve clients throughout the state who are looking for a law firm with a strong team, a practical way of handling legal matters, and a history of standing up for injured individuals. The firm’s attorneys work to gather evidence, evaluate claims, address issues early, and prepare every case with the care and attention it deserves. That preparation can make a major difference in negotiations, in court, and in the final outcome for the client.As The Advocates continues to grow, its focus remains the same: helping clients seek fair compensation and trusted legal support when they need it most. The firm knows that when someone is hurt, they are not just looking for a lawyer. They are looking for answers, guidance, support, and a team that understands both the law and the human side of injury cases.The opening of the Denver office marks a significant step for the business and for the communities it serves. By expanding into Colorado, The Advocates is making it easier for more clients to access experienced personal injury attorneys who are ready to protect their rights and pursue the best possible results in their cases.People seeking more information about The Advocates Injury Attorneys, its services, or a consultation can visit https://advocatescolorado.com/ or contact the Denver office by phone to learn more about the firm’s personal injury and car accident practice areas.

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