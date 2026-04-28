Mark Cuban on The Business of Benefits Podcast (Ethos Benefits)

Ethos Benefits' fiduciary-first podcast sits down with Mark Cuban to expose hidden costs, misaligned incentives, and the future of employer healthcare.

Nobody in this industry ever brags that they're making less money because they found a better way to save money for patients. This is all you need to know.” — Mark Cuban

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethos Benefits , a fee-only fiduciary benefits consulting firm, released Episode 75 of its podcast The Business of Benefits featuring a candid conversation with billionaire entrepreneur and Cost Plus Drugs founder Mark Cuban. The episode, hosted by Ethos Benefits President Chelsea Ryckis and fiduciary benefits consultant Talia Hansen, tackles the broken incentive structures embedded in the traditional healthcare and pharmacy benefits industry — and what employers can do about it right now.The conversation pulls no punches. Cuban recounts the moment he discovered the Dallas Mavericks had spent $169,000 on generic drugs over 18 months that would have cost $19,000 through Cost Plus Drugs — a revelation he credits as his "aha moment" about just how dysfunctional employer healthcare has become. "Healthcare has been the easiest industry to disrupt," Cuban told Ryckis, "because it's really simple. How much does it cost? How do you pay for it?"The episode dives deep into the fiduciary obligations of self-insured employers, the dangers of PBM spread pricing, and why plan sponsors are often the last to know they're being overcharged. Cuban and Ryckis discuss the newly passed CAA 2026 legislation, how big three PBMs are already positioning to work around it, and how agentic AI could become a powerful tool for employers to audit claims and identify contract violations in real time."Nobody in this industry ever brags that they're making less money because they found a better way to save money for patients," Cuban said during the episode. "This is all you need to know."Ryckis, who co-founded Ethos Benefits alongside CEO Donovan Ryckis over a decade ago, shares how the firm's proprietary Fiduciary Framework — built long before "fiduciary" became a marketing buzzword — puts self-insured employers in the driver's seat. The episode also features a preview of Cuban's next venture: a banking-based alternative to traditional health insurance designed to let employees accumulate and keep unspent healthcare dollars, replacing the premium-forever model with one built on transparency, incentive alignment, and individual ownership.Episode 75 is available now on all major podcast platforms and on The Business of Benefits YouTube channel About Ethos Benefits:Ethos Benefits is a fee-only, fiduciary benefits consulting firm serving mid-to-large employers nationwide. Unlike traditional brokers, Ethos operates without carrier compensation, eliminating conflicts of interest and putting employers in control of their healthcare strategy. Learn more at ethosbenefits.com.About The Business of Benefits:The Business of Benefits is a no-BS podcast for employers and HR leaders ready to take control of their benefits programs. New episodes release bi-weekly.

Mark Cuban: Your Broker is Lying To You | The Business of Benefits Podcast

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