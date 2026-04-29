Little Spoon Builds on Industry-Leading Safety Program with the Always Tested™ Standard and Redesigned Transparency Hub™

Little Spoon Transparency Hub™ Always Tested™ Badge

Little Spoon doubles down on safety commitments with a first-of-its-kind industry standard, a consumer-facing badge, and a redesigned transparency platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Little Spoon , America's leading online baby and kids food company, introduces the Always Tested™ Standard: a first-of-its-kind public commitment to batch-level safety testing across its full range of infant, baby, and toddler products.Little Spoon’s standards are entirely voluntary, inspired by the European Union (EU) and informed by research and experts. Every product that meets the standard earns the Always Tested™ Badge – a visible, verifiable mark of assurance that parents can trust.Alongside the standard, Little Spoon launched a redesigned Transparency Hub™ – now making it easier than ever for parents to access exact batch-level results. For the first time, parents can find their product by simply scrolling the catalog or searching by name – with no lot code required. For heavy metals, results aren't a vague “passed” checkbox, they're exact numerical results by batch. No other infant, baby or toddler brand publishes data at this level.*A Standard Built on Two Years of Industry-Leading Transparency*Little Spoon has been publishing safety testing results since 2024, when it became the first baby brand in history to publicly commit to safety standards and test its products against more than 500 toxins and contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, glyphosate, and plasticizers, verified by independent third-party labs before every product release.The Always Tested™ Standard formalizes that commitment – giving it a name, a badge, and a digital platform parents can access in seconds. The standard now applies across Little Spoon's full range of infant, baby, and toddler products. Products that don't meet the bar don't ship.*What the Always Tested™ Badge Means*Every product bearing the Always Tested™ Badge has met the following criteria:• Strict voluntary standards that are EU-inspired and informed by experts• Testing limits that are specific and clearly disclosed• Independently tested by an accredited third-party lab• Every batch is Release Verified™ by Little Spoon’s Quality + Food Safety team. It meets our standard, or it doesn't ship – period.• Batch-level results are published publicly on Little Spoon’s Transparency Hub™, including exact numerical results for heavy metals*Infant Formula: The Highest Expression of the Standard*Little Spoon's newly launched Organic Grass Fed Whole Milk Infant Formula is independently tested across six categories – Heavy Metals, Pathogens, Toxin-Producing + Spore-Forming Bacteria, Hygiene Indicators, Pesticides & Glyphosate, and Plasticizers – against voluntary standards inspired by the European Union.Little Spoon is the first infant formula brand in the country to test this extensively and publish this transparently. The company is also the only formula brand to publish exact numerical heavy metal results by batch – not a "meets standards" or “passed” checkbox, but the actual numbers.“As someone who has spent decades defining what rigorous food quality standards look like, I can say without hesitation: Little Spoon continues to set a new bar for the industry,” said Joe Dickson, former Global Director of Quality Standards for Whole Foods Market and a member of Little Spoon’s expert advisory council. “With its new infant formula, the breadth of testing and depth of transparency are unmatched – EU-inspired voluntary standards, more contaminants tested than any other brand, and the only formula to publish detailed batch-level results. Parents have been asking for this level of transparency for years. Little Spoon is the first brand to actually deliver it.”*Proof, Not Promises*"Two years ago we made a decision: if we weren't willing to publish the results, we shouldn't be making the product. We've been publishing exact batch-level test results ever since – and refusing to ship anything that doesn't meet our strict voluntary standards. The Always Tested™ Standard is that commitment formalized, badged, and built into every infant, baby, and toddler product we make. Parents shouldn't have to take safety claims at face value. They never should have had to." said Ben Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Little Spoon.With the Always Tested™ Standard, Little Spoon isn't just raising its own bar – it's raising the bar for what parents should expect from every brand on the shelf. In an industry where "meets standards" has long been considered enough, Little Spoon is proving it never was.Transparency Hub™ is live now at LittleSpoon.com/Transparency-Hub.ABOUT LITTLE SPOONLittle Spoon is on a mission to make parents’ lives easier and kids healthier. Built around the needs of the modern parent, the company has built what is now the first end-to-end feeding platform – from day one through big kid years. By combining rigorous ingredient sourcing, advanced safety and testing standards, and thoughtfully designed products for each stage of development, Little Spoon delivers uncompromising quality with the convenience today’s families need. Since its debut in 2017, Little Spoon has grown into America’s #1 online baby and kids food company, delivering more than 100 million meals to families across the United States. Today, the company offers a growing assortment of award-winning food and nutrition solutions designed to support families at every stage of their child’s development – available via subscription at LittleSpoon.com and with a select assortment at Target stores nationwide.Learn more at LittleSpoon.com.

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