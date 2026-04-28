DEPTH Health and GHC Industries Announce Strategic Partnership and $1M Seed Investment to Transform Hospital Operations

Two Platforms. One Performance Engine. Total Operational Control. The DEPTH Difference Most health systems analyze patient flow. DEPTH Health orchestrates it. Using clinically guided, personalized AI, DEPTH Health transforms fragmented insight into a coor DEPTH’s novel approach doesn’t just analyze patient data. It activates and accelerates patient movement. Alan Portela, CEO & Co-Founder, DEPTH Health

Investment Marks a Significant Milestone as DEPTH scales its Augmented Surveillance Intelligence (ASI) Platform

Hospital gridlock is not a space problem—it is a patient flow problem. DEPTH Health is pioneering a new category of Augmented Surveillance Intelligence (ASI) to transform care operations...” — Alan Portela, CEO & Co-founder, DEPTH Health

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEPTH Health, an innovator in personalized, clinically guided, and AI-driven patient flow optimization, today announced a strategic partnership and the successful closing of its $1 million Seed funding round from Green Harvest Capital Industries (GHC Industries).

The investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it scales its Augmented Surveillance Intelligence (ASI) platform to address the critical challenges of Emergency Department (ED) boarding, capacity friction, and "Access to Care"—the ability of a system to convert demand into timely, revenue-generating care without delay or waste.

"Hospital gridlock is not a space problem—it is a patient flow problem. At DEPTH Health, we are pioneering a new category of Augmented Surveillance Intelligence (ASI) to transform care operations across the entire continuum," said Alan Portela, CEO & Co-Founder, DEPTH Health. By integrating AI for early risk assessment and smarter patient placement, we are unlocking hidden capacity and connecting care teams in real time. This funding is the catalyst that enables us to accelerate current deployments with our founding health system partners."

Accelerating Care Velocity: The Clinically Guided & AI-Driven Flow Optimization Engine

The strategic alliance focuses on the deployment of DEPTH Health’s dual-phase decision support platform to eliminate operational friction:

• WRAP-Lab™ (Phase 1 – AI-Driven Flow Simulation): A virtual digital twin engine that reconstructs up to 100,000 retrospective patient encounters to identify "Value Leakage" and systemic bottlenecks before any clinical workflows are changed. By providing a definitive "Line of Sight" into capacity gains, WRAP-Lab™ pinpoints specific traffic delays—such as ED boarding and telemetry overutilization—using clinically guided assessments and AI-driven placement rules analysis.

• RACER™ (Phase 2 – Real-Time AI Flow Activation): The Real-Time Advisor for Clinical Expert Routing (RACER™) translates validated clinical intelligence into immediate operational decision support. This phased execution framework provides the strict clinical governance and performance transparency required to move hospitals safely from simulation-based insights to enterprise-scale optimization.

"GHC Industries is proud to serve as an accelerator for DEPTH Health’s AI-powered surveillance and throughput technology," said Ankit Patel, CEO of GHC Industries, who will join the DEPTH Health Board of Directors as part of this agreement. “We are proud to support DEPTH Health as they revolutionize enterprise workflows and boost operational efficiency through informed clinical insights. This investment is a continuation of our commitment at GHC Industries to build a unified clinical intelligence ecosystem, connecting fragmented data and integrating end-to-end workflows to improve care delivery.”

DEPTH joins Re-sources, Medical Equipment Source and Vitalchat in the GHC Industries healthcare portfolio.

About DEPTH Health

DEPTH Health transforms hospital throughput by synthesizing real-time analytics, explainable AI, and data-backed patient placement rules. By unifying retrospective and live data, the platform delivers clinical insights that accelerate care velocity and unlock enterprise capacity gridlocks. This mission is executed by a veteran founding team with a distinguished reputation for deploying medical-grade surveillance solutions in over 800 hospitals worldwide.

For more information, visit WWW.DEPTHHEALTH.COM.

About Green Harvest Capital | GHC Industries

Green Harvest Capital (GHC) is a minority-owned private equity firm with over $500 million in assets under ownership. Its GHC Industries division specializes in revitalizing Midwest manufacturing and service industries, acquiring and transforming legacy businesses into leaders in new technology through strategic insight and hands-on management. For more information, visit www.ghc-lp.com.

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