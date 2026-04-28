Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Multiple Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Other Public Safety Threats

ICE will not be deterred and will continue removing the worst of the worst offenders from American communities

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including indecency with a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, and other horrific crimes.

“Over the weekend ICE arrested pedophiles, sexual deviants, kidnappers, and other violent thugs,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Every day, our law enforcement officers remove heinous criminals from our communities. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you. Criminals are not welcome in the U.S.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Guadalupe Mercado-Guerra, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for THREE counts of indecency with a child by contact in Travis County, Texas.

Rafael Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Fresno County, California.

Josman Policarpo, a criminal illegal alien from Angola, convicted for aggravated sexual assault in Harris County, Texas.

Carlos Perez-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal sexual assault/force in Cook County, Illinois.

Dongsheng Xie, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted for domestic violence – battery in Lake Mary, Florida.

Rafael Disla, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for kidnapping in Orange City, Florida.

Luis Hernandez-Monteverde, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for threat of violence, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order, and assault in Provo, Utah.

Alejandro Santos-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for burglary of habitation, assault on a family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Laredo, Texas.

Javier Herrera-Moran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging firearm in occupied vehicle in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Luis Sanchez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for battery, attempted burglary, and possession of cocaine in Orlando, Florida.

Catherin Palacios-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument in Jerome, Idaho.

Carlos Zavala-Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated robbery in Huntsville, Texas.

Manuel Marin-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for burglary in White Plains, New York.

Ruowei Liu, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted for prostitution and keeping a bawdy residence in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Juan Manuel Valdez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for sale of a controlled drug in Rockingham, New Hampshire.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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