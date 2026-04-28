Sasha’s Pet Resort Supports ‘Chip Your Pet Month’ in May

Checking for a chip embedded in a dog

Over 10 million pets are lost or stolen every year in the U.S. Microchipping is a quick, minimally painful procedure that can be performed at most vet clinics

Studies indicate microchipped dogs are more than twice as likely, and cats over twenty times as likely, to be returned to owners compared with non-chipped pets.” — Dan McFadden

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (www.sashaspr.com), announced its ongoing support of “Chip Your Pet Month” in May 2026. This annual event was launched by U.S. animal welfare organizations in the early 2000s as microchipping became common, focusing on pet microchipping as a permanent ID method for both dogs and cats.

Studies cited by American Veterinary Medical Association indicate microchipped dogs are more than twice as likely, and cats over twenty times as likely, to be returned to owners compared with non-chipped pets. Over 10 million pets are lost or stolen every year in the U.S. Microchipping is a quick, minimally painful procedure that can be performed at most vet clinics and shelters with no real downtime for the pet.

Sasha’s Pet Resort, serving the Redmond, Washington community for six years, can attest to what a fundamental concern chipping is for all.

“Just last week we had an escapee,” said Dan McFadden, founder and owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort, “A transient German Shepherd visiting from Tennessee. An absolute gorgeous dog that was neither tagged nor chipped. He dug out from our outdoor dog run and was quickly on the lam. The first in many years.”

Eventually transported by a good Samaritan to a local vet who indicated the dog was not chipped, the chances for recovery diminished considerably at that point. Fortunately, serendipity favored us and he was reunited with Sasha’s wranglers within a couple hours.

To learn more about Sasha’s and the recent escape, visit Sasha’s Blog at https://store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news/chips-ahoy

In addition to the initial chipping, pet owners are encouraged to schedule a vet visit to scan chips and verify they’re readable and confirm registry data is correct.

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

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