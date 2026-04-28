Concierge Auctions Unveils Historic Lineup of US$300M+ for May 2026 Global Sale in London

The Crown Bel Air 603 Friar Tuck Lane, Houston, Texas, United States Four Seasons Beachfront Villa 7, Near Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico Cove Crest, Corfu Island, Greece Benessere Vineyards, 1010 Big Tree Road, Napa Valley, St. Helena, California, United States

Global leader sets a new record with largest lineup ever: 29 properties from three continents to auction live at one of its most anticipated event of the year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading luxury real estate auction house Concierge Auctions is proud to present its over US$300M lineup for its May 2026 London Global Sale, featuring an exceptional curation of 29 luxury properties across Europe, North America, and South America. Bidding will close live over the course of two days on 27 and 28 May at separate venues at The Connaught in Mayfair and Sotheby’s London.

"Our London Global Sales continue to set new standards for the industry, exclusively bringing together a curated collection of properties from around the world and presenting them to an international audience of buyers, all in a single sale," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "What makes these events so powerful is that every registered buyer can bid on any property in the lineup, which means a larger pool of qualified buyers for sellers and a truly global marketplace for buyers seeking exceptional properties worldwide. In partnership with our brokerage partners, these sales are as much an opportunity for buyers discovering world-class offerings as they are for sellers reaching the right audience, held in the world's largest financial markets.”

Day One: 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair

Bel Air, Los Angeles

The Crown Bel Air is among the most extraordinary offerings in all of Los Angeles. Encompassing a total of nine properties and seven homes, including a Mediterranean-style mansion and a midcentury house by architect Gus Duffy, each are available separately or as an entire package. Listed for $105M, the properties are offered in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California and Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of The Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Los Angeles, with starting bids expected at or above $38M. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Christopher Amitrano and Matthew Momberger.

612 Rivercrest Drive, McLean, Virginia, United States

An iconic riverfront masterpiece awaits on the Potomac, where castle-inspired architecture meets resort-style luxury. This extraordinary estate commands approximately 85 feet of private Potomac River frontage on a serene lot, offering unparalleled water views. The residence spans four expansive levels, with grand entertaining spaces and amenities including an indoor pool, spa, sauna, steam room, fitness area, and two home theaters. Listed for $17.19M, the property is offered in cooperation with Fouad Talout of Long & Foster Real Estate, with starting bids expected between $5M and $9.9M. Bidding will open 15 May. Images credited to Long & Foster Real Estate.

1456 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles, California, United States

Perched in the Bird Streets, this Art Deco contemporary captures sweeping city views through floor-to-ceiling glass. A sunken living room anchors the interiors, while an infinity-edge pool, spa, and terrazzo terrace define outdoor living. A home theater, formal dining room, and boutique-style closet complete the residence, moments from West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Listed for $15.995M, the property is offered in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, with starting bids expected between $7M and $9M. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Marc Angeles.

603 Friar Tuck Lane, Houston, Texas, United States

Set on over two wooded acres in Houston’s coveted Sherwood Forest neighborhood, this estate spans more than 12,000 square feet. The residence is defined by grand scale and livability, where soaring ceilings and walls of windows fill the interiors with natural light. With multiple refined living spaces and private, resort-like grounds, this property is designed for both intimate living and large-scale entertaining. Listed for $14M, the property is offered in cooperation with Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Prime View Media.

18495 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, Washington, United States

Set on 15 pristine acres, this mountain compound features a custom home with cathedral ceilings, a river rock fireplace, and expansive windows with Cascade Mountain views. The lower level includes an indoor pool opening to a wraparound patio, while three parcels add versatility. Listed for $5M, the property is offered in cooperation with Kara Meloy of Engel & Volkers, with starting bids expected between $2M and $3M. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Skipping Stone Studio.

555 University Ave, Penthouse 1, Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Hale Lani Makai is the crown jewel penthouse residence atop Ala Wai Skyrise, offering views of the Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head, mountains, and skyline. The renovated top-floor corner position provides privacy, while two-story windows and sliding doors bring in natural light and trade winds. Indoor living spaces connect seamlessly to expansive lanais, supporting both everyday living and entertaining. Listed for $5M, the property is offered in cooperation with Stephanie Band of Compass, with starting bids expected between $1.5M and $3M. Bidding will open 14 May. Images credited to Compass.

1008 Mandarin Isle, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

A waterfront estate on Bluefish Canal, this property offers 100 feet of frontage with ocean access and no fixed bridges. Designed for South Florida living, it features a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and entertaining areas. A 100-foot dock with 30/50 amp service accommodates large yachts, while the south-facing setting supports year-round use. Listed for $3.5M, the property is offered in cooperation with Nicole Murray Chen of Compass, with starting bids expected between $1M and $2M. Bidding will open 14 May. Images credited to ArcHaven.

3320 Sycamore Trail, Bryan, Texas, United States

Overlooking the Traditions Club course, this contemporary estate spans 1.44 acres, with a theater, gym, and screened outdoor living area with kitchen. Listed for $3.739M, the property is offered in cooperation with Marilyn Moore of About Town Realty, with starting bids expected between $1M and $2M. Bidding will open 15 May. Images credited to Shawn May Photography.

829 Park Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, United States

In Mount Vernon, this Gilded Age residence preserves historic detail with modern updates. Fireplaces, leaded glass, and a stained glass skylight highlight its character, while a walled courtyard and deck offer private outdoor space near Penn Station. Listed for $2.999M, the property is offered in cooperation with Brian DiNardo of Cummings & Co. Realtors, with starting bids expected between $1M and $2M. Bidding will open 19 May. Images credited to Harrison Hart Photography and Concierge Auctions.

Four Seasons Beachfront Villa 7, Near Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Four Seasons Villa 7 sits within Costa Palmas, a Cape community to Four Seasons, Aman, and Casa Blake. Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the residence by Jon Brent Design blends contemporary lines with Mexico City–inspired sophistication. Expansive glass walls erase indoor-outdoor boundaries, filling living spaces with ocean views. Listed for $19.95M, the property is offered in cooperation with Michael Radovan of Costa Palmas, with starting bids expected between $7M and $12M. Bidding will open 19 May. Images credited to Forta Luxury.

Mountain Chirripo, Costa Rica

At the base of Mount Chirripó, this villa overlooks the Chirripó River valley, where rivers converge below. A cascading water feature marks the entry. A 1,729-square-foot covered organic garden with fruit trees, raised beds, and irrigation supports self-sufficiency. Complete with a guest home, the setting offers privacy and strong indoor-outdoor living. Listed for $2.495M, the property is offered in cooperation with Matt Hogan of 2Costa Rica Real Estate, with starting bids expected between $700K and $1.5M. Bidding will open 20 May. Images credited to Cristopher Avila.

Calle de Sagasta 21, Chamberi, Madrid, Spain

Positioned beyond the conventions of traditional luxury real estate, Myttas Uno has been described by its creators as the world’s first brand of collectible homes, where architecture, craftsmanship, and curated art converge into a singular, unrepeatable living experience. Located in the heart of Madrid in the prestigious Chamberí district, this is the first auction held by Concierge Auctions in Spain’s capital city. Listed for €10.5M, the property is offered in cooperation with Javier Gallego of Casa Tessela Corp. LT, with starting bids expected between €4M and €5M. Bidding will open 14 May. Images credited to Myttas.

Neue Weinsteige 160, 70190 Stuttgart, Germany

This restored 1910 villa rises above Stuttgart with sweeping city views, blending historic character with modern updates. Renovated in 2023, the estate offers approximately 734 square meters across 14 rooms, plus a guest apartment and additional pavilion space with offices. Set within private woodland and landscaped grounds, it provides rare seclusion near the city center. Listed for €7.9M, the property is offered in cooperation with Stéphan Kocijan and Tory Herald of Stéphan Kocijan Real Estate, with starting bids expected between €3M and €4.5M. Bidding will open 20 May. Images credited to Jonas Berg Photography.

456 Captains Circle, Destin, Florida, United States

Sand Castle Patron offers rare dual water views, with lake vistas in front and sweeping bay views behind, capturing standout sunsets. Featured on the Discovery Channel’s American Dream Home, this ICF-built estate combines durability with design. Outside, a 1,200-square-foot screened lanai opens to a heated saltwater pool, spa, summer kitchen, and fireplace along 118 feet of bay shoreline. Listed for $6.75M, the property is offered in cooperation with Yeidy Mundo of Compass, with starting bids expected between $1.8M and $3.75M. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Blue Water Photography and Concierge Auctions.

Day Two: 28 May at Sotheby’s London

Benessere Vineyards, 1010 Big Tree Road, Napa Valley, St. Helena, California, United States

Set on more than 42 acres along the floor of the Napa Valley, Benessere Vineyards offers the opportunity to own a rare vineyard estate with extensive winery entitlements and residence in the heart of beloved St. Helena. This is the debut offering of Concierge Auctions’ Global Wine & Vineyard Division—the world’s only auction platform dedicated to wineries, vineyard estates, and luxury properties in the world’s premier wine regions. Currently listed for $28 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Jamie Spratling and Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty - St. Helena Brokerage, with starting bids expected between $8 million and $12 million. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Ned Bonzi and Daniel Wilson.

9400 US-19, Great Smoky Mountains, North Carolina, United States

Set on 95 acres between two national forests, Nantahala Village Resort is a historic retreat dating to 1948. Porches, woodsmoke evenings, and the Nantahala River define its character. Accommodations include lodge rooms, suites, cottages, cabins, and treehouses. Approved plans for 52 condominiums and over 140 residential lots offer future development potential. Listed for $10.25M, the property is offered in cooperation with Carol Ann Platt of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, with starting bids expected between $3M and $6M. Bidding will open 14 May. Images credited to Concierge Auctions.

533739 US Highway 95, Northern Idaho, United States

Set on over 228 acres, this landmark log estate is known for its scale and craftsmanship. Spanning more than 21,000 square feet, it features nine fireplaces, massive larch logs, and expansive windows. The property fronts Round Prairie Creek, with private lakes and National Forest access offering seclusion. Listed for $8.5M, the property is offered in cooperation with Chris Chambers of Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty and Paul Reizen of PureWest Christie's International Real Estate, with starting bids expected between $2.5M and $5M. Bidding will open 14 May. Images credited to Keyframes Media and PureWest Real Estate.

545 McAdams Road, Longview, Washington, United States

Perched above the Columbia River, this five-acre estate offers sweeping views and privacy. The home features heated floors, 20-foot ceilings, and a waterfall rock wall. Designed for living and entertaining, it balances scale with comfort. Listed for $3.495M, the property is offered in cooperation with Stephen Studley of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids expected between $1M and $1.5M. Bidding will open 15 May. Images credited to Steven R. Haning Photography.

Casa Laguna, Quinta do Lago, Algarve, Portugal

A rare frontline plot in Quinta do Lago offers sweeping views across the Ria Formosa’s protected landscape. This villa features light-filled living spaces that open onto landscaped gardens and a private pool with panoramic vistas. Set within one of Europe’s most prestigious resort communities, the property is listed for €15M in cooperation with Sara Machado of Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting bids are expected between €4.5M and €7M. Bidding will open 20 May. Images credited to Instant Motion.

Cove Crest, Corfu Island, Greece

Cove Crest is a seafront estate overlooking Barbati’s waters on Corfu’s northeast coast. Two villas rise above terraced gardens, with stone paths leading to shaded lounges, alfresco pavilions, and a private beach with a cave and a jetty. Villa 1 offers minimalist interiors, smart-home technology, and an infinity pool, while Villa 2 spans three levels with flexible living spaces. Listed for €13.5M, the property is offered in cooperation with Despina Laou of Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, with starting bids expected between €4M and €9M. Bidding will open 13 May. Images credited to Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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