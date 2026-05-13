New Book 50 Forgotten Cardinals Brings St. Louis Baseball History Back to Life, Featuring a foreword by Tony La Russa

Cover of 50 Forgotten Cardinals, By Will Saulsbery

50 Forgotten Cardinals, the compelling new book that shines a spotlight on overlooked players of one of Major League Baseball’s most storied franchises.

From my perspective as a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I recommend that Will Saulsbery’s book 50 Forgotten Cardinals be added to every fan’s collection of STLC keepsake materials.” — Tony La Russa

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baseball fans and historians alike will soon have a new must-read addition to their collection with the release of 50 Forgotten Cardinals , a compelling new book that shines a spotlight on overlooked players who helped shape one of Major League Baseball’s most storied franchises.Published by Ashtonbery Press, 50 Forgotten Cardinals uncovers the stories of players whose contributions to the St. Louis Cardinals have faded from mainstream memory—but remain essential to the rich fabric of the team’s history. Through engaging storytelling and meticulous research, the book revisits forgotten careers, pivotal moments, and the lasting impact of these under-appreciated athletes.Adding to the book’s credibility and appeal, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa contributes a powerful foreword, offering his unique perspective on the importance of honoring the game’s unsung figures. The book also features praise from legendary broadcaster Bob Costas and longtime Cardinals voice Dan McLaughlin, further cementing its place as a meaningful tribute to baseball history.“This book is about more than nostalgia,” said the author. “It’s about recognizing the players who helped build the Cardinals legacy but didn’t always receive the spotlight they deserved. Their stories matter, and they deserve to be told.”Perfect for die-hard Cardinals fans, baseball historians, and anyone who appreciates the deeper stories behind the game, 50 Forgotten Cardinals offers a fresh perspective on a beloved franchise—reminding readers that greatness isn’t always measured by headlines alone.50 Forgotten Cardinals is now available for purchase through Ashtonbery Press and select retailers.About the AuthorWill Saulsbery was born in St. Louis City Hospital and has resided in the state of Missouri his entire life. In 2025 he cowrote You Wouldn’t Believe Me If I Told You with PGA Tour professional Jay Delsing which won runner up for Sports Book of the Year from the American Writing Awards. His collection of short stories, Death in the Midwest, was released to critical acclaim in the fall of 2025. He is currently a contributor for the Scoops Sports Network.Media Contact: Request a Copy for ReviewWill SaulsberyWilliamSaulsbery@Gmail.com

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