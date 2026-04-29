As global tensions rise, major EU initiative seeks to scale up scientific cooperation internationally

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering its second phase, the European Commission is joining forces with the International Science Council (ISC) to expand its multilateral dialogue on research and innovation collaboration to the global level.

Building on an earlier dialogue involving representatives from 57 countries, primarily from Europe, this new phase expands the discussion geographically and thematically. Beyond fostering trust and mutual understanding, it will develop practical guidance, tools and frameworks to support fairer and more effective collaboration.

Between 2026 and 2029, the project will gather regional perspectives through a series of high-level workshops and consultations in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and online, to come to a better understanding of the principles and values underpinning international research and innovation collaboration. Discussions will culminate in a global ministerial meeting, which will aim to adopt a declaration for international scientific and innovation collaboration.

Funded by the European Union under Horizon Europe, with the International Science Council (ISC) hosting the secretariat, this expansion phase responds to a growing need for trusted cooperation as countries face global challenges that cannot be addressed in isolation. A clearer shared understanding of the principles and values that guide scientific cooperation can help ease the strain of geopolitical rivalry, uneven access to scientific resources, and research security concerns, which often constrain productive collaboration.

“This initiative reflects a simple but urgent reality: global challenges require global knowledge, and global knowledge depends on collaboration grounded in trust, fairness and shared responsibility,” said Peter Gluckman, President of the International Science Council.

About the International Science Council

The International Science Council (ISC) works at the global level to catalyse and convene scientific expertise, advice and influence on issues of major concern to both science and society. With a uniquely diverse membership of 250 scientific bodies across all disciplines and all regions, the ISC is the most comprehensive, non-partisan network representing science globally.

About the European Commission, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (DG RTD) is responsible for the EU policies on research and innovation. It leads the Commission’s work to strengthen the European Research Area and to support the development of start-ups and scale-ups across Europe. DG RTD also oversees Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation funding programme. International cooperation is also a key pillar of its work. Through the Global Approach to Research and Innovation, the European Union promotes open, values-based international cooperation that is balanced, reciprocal and aligned with common interests.

Notes for editors

Contact person: Zhenya Tsoy, ISC Head of Communications, E: zhenya.tsoy@council.science | T: +33 6 17 71 49 91

Interview opportunities: Sir Peter Gluckman, ISC President: available upon request

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