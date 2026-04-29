2i acquires Planit UK to create the UK’s largest pure-play quality assurance business

Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i and Neil Kennedy, General Manager at Planit UK Neil Kennedy, General Manager at Planit UK and Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i

Acquisition set to more than double 2i revenues to £50m and grow the business to around 600 people

Planit UK brings real strength to our business in specialist expertise, sector reach and complementary capability, creating a stronger platform for the future.” — Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2i has acquired Planit UK, creating the UK’s largest pure-play quality assurance business and marking another major step in the company’s growth strategy.The deal strengthens 2i’s ability to support organisations with increasingly complex and evolving technology needs across the public and private sectors and follows the strategic investment by London based private equity firm Rockpool.Together, 2i and Planit UK will form a combined specialist business of around 600 people, strengthening 2i’s ability to deliver for clients right across the UK through broader capability, deeper expertise across quality assurance, software testing, strategic test consultancy, ERP testing and AI assurance. Supported by 2i’s India Delivery Centre in Hyderabad, the combined business will be even better placed to provide high-quality specialist support at scale.Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i comments: “This is a significant step for 2i and a major milestone in our growth journey. Planit UK brings real strength to our business in specialist expertise, sector reach and complementary capability, creating a stronger platform for the future.We have been clear about our ambition to grow, broaden what we offer clients and continue building a market-leading quality assurance business in the UK. This acquisition delivers on that ambition and gives us even greater scope to innovate, scale and support clients through increasingly complex technology change.”Neil Kennedy, General Manager at Planit UK adds: “This is an exciting next step and chapter for everyone involved with the Planit UK business working in our teams across the UK and Hyderabad. Joining 2i brings together complementary strengths, shared expertise and a common commitment to quality, creating a stronger proposition for our clients and a bigger platform for future growth. We believe the combined business is exceptionally well placed to build on what both organisations do well and deliver quality outcomes and even greater value in the market.”Building on Rockpool's investment, the deal advances 2i's acquisition-led growth strategy and its ambition to expand capability, sector footprint and market reach. Alongside its growth ambitions, 2i has also been certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year, reflecting its continued focus on culture, collaboration and employee experience.-Ends-Notes to EditorsAbout 2i2i is the UK’s largest quality assurance partner that gives customers the control, pace and assurance to deliver complex change safely under pressure while protecting live services and critical operations. Its capabilities include Strategic Testing Consultancy; ERP testing; AI Assurance and Quality Assurance and Software Testing, delivering to clients across the public and private sectors.Website: www.2itesting.com Email: info@2itesting.comAbout PlanitPlanit UK is a leader in quality engineering and application testing services. Powered by cutting-edge AI, Planit UK delivers the vision, precision, and independence businesses need to elevate software quality and delivery. Planit UK are specialists in quality engineering, QA and testing, automation engineering and security testing, supporting clients across the UK.

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