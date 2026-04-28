Healing Hearts Home Care Hosts Peace of Mind Community Event in Greenville, NC
Free community event offering home care education, mental health resources, caregiver support, and personalized guidance for families in Eastern NC.
The Peace of Mind Event is designed to help families better understand home care options, mental health support, and services available for aging loved ones. As the demand for in-home care continues to grow throughout Eastern North Carolina, Healing Hearts Home Care is committed to providing families with trusted guidance and personalized support.
Event Details:
Date: May 16, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 2225 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC
Cost: FREE and open to the public
Who Should Attend:
• Families
• Seniors
• Caregivers
• Loved ones seeking support and guidance
Activities Include:
• Educational presentations
• Community resource tables
• One-on-one consultations
• Educational materials
• Self-care goodie bags
• Q&A sessions
• Refreshments
“Families deserve compassion and confidence when making decisions about care,” said Shantasia Ward, Founder and RN Director of Healing Hearts Home Care. “Our Peace of Mind Event is designed to provide the information and reassurance they need during what can often feel like an overwhelming process.”
Healing Hearts Home Care proudly supports families throughout Eastern North Carolina and neighboring counties by offering compassionate in-home care, mental health resources, and individualized care plans. The agency’s mission is centered on empowering families with understanding, trust, and access to quality services.
Community members can learn more or RSVP by contacting:
mckenna@healingheartshc.net
Shantasia Ward
Healing Hearts Home Care
2525658033 ext.
email us here
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