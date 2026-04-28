Healing Hearts Home Care Hosts Peace of Mind Community Event in Greenville, NC

Healing Hearts Home Care’s Peace of Mind Event offers families, caregivers, and seniors valuable home care and mental health resources in Greenville, NC on May 16, 2026.

Free community event offering home care education, mental health resources, caregiver support, and personalized guidance for families in Eastern NC.

Families deserve compassion and confidence when making decisions about care.” — Shantasia Ward

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Hearts Home Care will host its Peace of Mind Event on May 16, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 2225 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC. This free community event will bring together caregivers, families, seniors, and community members for an afternoon focused on education, support, and access to valuable home health and mental health resources.The Peace of Mind Event is designed to help families better understand home care options, mental health support, and services available for aging loved ones. As the demand for in-home care continues to grow throughout Eastern North Carolina, Healing Hearts Home Care is committed to providing families with trusted guidance and personalized support.Event Details:Date: May 16, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PMLocation: Courtyard by Marriott, 2225 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NCCost: FREE and open to the publicWho Should Attend:• Families• Seniors• Caregivers• Loved ones seeking support and guidanceActivities Include:• Educational presentations• Community resource tables• One-on-one consultations• Educational materials• Self-care goodie bags• Q&A sessions• Refreshments“Families deserve compassion and confidence when making decisions about care,” said Shantasia Ward, Founder and RN Director of Healing Hearts Home Care. “Our Peace of Mind Event is designed to provide the information and reassurance they need during what can often feel like an overwhelming process.”Healing Hearts Home Care proudly supports families throughout Eastern North Carolina and neighboring counties by offering compassionate in-home care, mental health resources, and individualized care plans. The agency’s mission is centered on empowering families with understanding, trust, and access to quality services.Community members can learn more or RSVP by contacting:mckenna@healingheartshc.net

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