Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in New Westminster, BC

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NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in New Westminster, British Columbia. Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio has also won the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in New Westminster, British Columbia. This distinction celebrates Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio's continued commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio, a leading hair salon in New Westminster, has been delivering high quality hair and beauty services since opening its doors in September 2017. Founded with a vision to create a welcoming and elegant space, the salon reflects a philosophy centered on exceptional hair artistry, outstanding customer service, and a complete client experience. As the only Aveda hair salon in New Westminster, the studio proudly offers an eco-friendly approach, using industry leading Aveda hair care products known for their natural and sustainable ingredients.Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio offers a full range of professional hairdressing services, including precision haircuts, customized colouring, and restorative hair treatments. Each service begins with a thorough consultation and includes a ritual wash and blow dry, ensuring a personalized and relaxing experience. The highly trained Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio team specializes in a variety of techniques, including expert colour application using Aveda products and dedicated curly hair services. With a strong focus on hair health, the salon also provides nourishing treatments designed to restore strength, shine, and vitality while encouraging continued care at home with professional products.Owner and operator Chris brings more than twenty years of experience as a stylist and colourist, with a background that includes work on photo shoots, fashion shows, and ongoing global education. Alongside senior stylists Kyla and Charlene, stylists Natalia, Shanika, Marli, Rachel, and River, and junior stylists Leslie and Helen, the team is committed to building meaningful relationships with clients and fostering a positive, creative environment. Their shared goal is to ensure every guest feels welcomed, cared for, and confident, leaving the salon with a style that reflects their best self.Proudly serving New Westminster and the surrounding communities, Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio emphasizes community connection, reliability, and service experiences that exceed expectations. With outstanding client reviews and strong engagement across multiple independent platforms, Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio distinguished itself as a clear industry leader this year.During the selection process, Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio clients:“I found my new salon! From the extremely warm and welcoming person I booked my appointment with on the phone to each and every in person contact when I walked in the door they are a winning team! Leslie did a great job with the root touch up I was in for and was a pleasure to chat with. It was a relaxing positive experience and I will definitely be back for future cuts and colors!”“I’ve never received so many compliments after a haircut!I got a curly haircut from Shanika again, and my curls are thriving. She knows how to bring out the best in your curls.It’s always a great experience at Charm & Champagne, the owner and the staff are all so kind and welcoming. Highly recommend!”“My first time here today and I’m beyond happy with my hair! Rachael was my hairstylist and she took the time to listen and fully understand what I was looking for. I chopped off lots of hair and she gave me the most beautiful bob. She was meticulous and made sure we were on the same page every step of the way. I’m so glad I have found my new salon! Thank you so much!”“Amazing place, I was looking for a place at my new neighborhood to do my hair, and totally will be coming back. Friendly staff, clean and nice place, knowledgeable hairstylist, and they use great products. One of those experiences that you come out of the saloon feeling amazing!”The Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring every client looks and feels their best.For more information about Charm & Champagne Beauty Studio, visit their website. ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.ca

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